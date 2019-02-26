This College Student Shared How Different Her Boyfriend Acts IRL Versus On Social Media And Now Every Straight Man Is Called Out
"He’s the softest mother fucker I’ve ever met, but on Instagram he’s like, 'Me and a feral cat I found in the alleyway' on his captions of us."
This is Olivia O'Leary and her boyfriend, Cam Polglase. O'Leary is a 20-year-old college student at UVIC in Victoria, British Columbia.
She told BuzzFeed News her boyfriend is a total softy, but recently she was thinking about how differently he acts on social media.
"My boyfriend is so affectionate and sappy 90% of the time, but his Instagram captions were so vague and bland," she said, "which I thought was a funny contrast to how he normally is."
So, she decided to tweet about it.
She then provided the receipts.
Women dating straight men felt SEEN by O'Leary's tweets.
They decided to call out their own SOs for being a cold "cool bro" in the streets, but a teddy bear in the sheets.
It's almost too much.
Straight dudes, WYD?
OK this one is kind of funny but still WTF.
Would it kill you to be sincere?
We all know the truth.
In conclusion, all you dudes can pretend all you want.
BUT WE ALL KNOW THE TRUTH.
