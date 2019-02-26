This College Student Shared How Different Her Boyfriend Acts IRL Versus On Social Media And Now Every Straight Man Is Called Out

This is Olivia O'Leary and her boyfriend, Cam Polglase. O'Leary is a 20-year-old college student at UVIC in Victoria, British Columbia.

She told BuzzFeed News her boyfriend is a total softy, but recently she was thinking about how differently he acts on social media.

"My boyfriend is so affectionate and sappy 90% of the time, but his Instagram captions were so vague and bland," she said, "which I thought was a funny contrast to how he normally is."



So, she decided to tweet about it.