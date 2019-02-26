 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Reporting To You

This College Student Shared How Different Her Boyfriend Acts IRL Versus On Social Media And Now Every Straight Man Is Called Out

This College Student Shared How Different Her Boyfriend Acts IRL Versus On Social Media And Now Every Straight Man Is Called Out

"He’s the softest mother fucker I’ve ever met, but on Instagram he’s like, 'Me and a feral cat I found in the alleyway' on his captions of us."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 26, 2019, at 11:22 a.m. ET

Olivia O’Leary

This is Olivia O'Leary and her boyfriend, Cam Polglase. O'Leary is a 20-year-old college student at UVIC in Victoria, British Columbia.

She told BuzzFeed News her boyfriend is a total softy, but recently she was thinking about how differently he acts on social media.

"My boyfriend is so affectionate and sappy 90% of the time, but his Instagram captions were so vague and bland," she said, "which I thought was a funny contrast to how he normally is."

So, she decided to tweet about it.

I just find it funny how the minute the bedroom door close’s my bf is like” baby💕😍 let’s get the cuddles 🥰🥳 GOING!!! Chugga Chugga CHOO CHOO cuddle train 😍😍💕✨🙉 coming round 😘😘next stop cutie PIE village population YOU😍” but his insta captions r like “me and bitch”
fatness everdeen @olemacdon

I just find it funny how the minute the bedroom door close’s my bf is like” baby💕😍 let’s get the cuddles 🥰🥳 GOING!!! Chugga Chugga CHOO CHOO cuddle train 😍😍💕✨🙉 coming round 😘😘next stop cutie PIE village population YOU😍” but his insta captions r like “me and bitch”

Reply Retweet Favorite

She then provided the receipts.

Olivia O’Leary

"He’s the softest mother fucker I’ve ever met, but on Instagram he’s like, 'Me and a feral cat I found in the alleyway' on his captions of us," she joked.

Women dating straight men felt SEEN by O'Leary's tweets.

They decided to call out their own SOs for being a cold "cool bro" in the streets, but a teddy bear in the sheets.

Twitter: @oliviah113

It's almost too much.

Twitter: @_kenzie_01

Straight dudes, WYD?

Twitter: @samanthap___

OK this one is kind of funny but still WTF.

Would it kill you to be sincere?

We all know the truth.

Twitter

In conclusion, all you dudes can pretend all you want.

Twitter: @tiffany_d4L

BUT WE ALL KNOW THE TRUTH.

Twitter: @hiimaspen

ADVERTISEMENT