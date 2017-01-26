People Are Swooning Over This Teen's Apology Gift To His Girlfriend's Mom

This is 17-year-old Margaret Zapata and her boyfriend, 17-year-old Marc Duran. Margaret told BuzzFeed News she would describe them as a "power couple."

"We're inseparable, we spend as much time as we can together, he's my best friend," she said.

Margaret said that she's not the only one who loves Marc, her family is fond of him too.

"He's the first boy my entire family has met and everyone loves him. He's truly a gem," she said.