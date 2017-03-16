Trump Supporters Say They Are Going To Boycott Hawaii And People Are Trolling
After all, they said, what does Hawaii know about attacks on American soil?
On Wednesday, a judge in Hawaii blocked President Trump's travel ban from being enforced, just hours before it was to go into effect. Trump fired back at the decision during a rally in Nashville, calling it “unprecedented judicial overreach."
Trump's supporters have also decided to fight back against the ruling, by calling for a boycott of Hawaii.
"Why should Hawaii, who is thousands of miles away from the rest of the country, control who can come in. I don't think so!"
They proclaimed they have decided to change their travel plans, for more ~patriotic~ destinations like Key West.
See ya, Hawaii, says Wendy. "I was taking my kids & Grandkids to Hawaii. We just cancelled @gohawaii your Judge threatens our safety."
They said Hawaii clearly doesn't respect REAL Americans.
"They don't like homeland people."
"Hawaii makes me SICK🤢‼️Guess they dont need us Christians or other denominations,so lets #boycotthawaii & see how much it hurts~em‼️"
Some even floated ~conspiracy theories~.
"Really makes you think!"
However, other people soon began to troll the hashtag. Because, actually, Hawaii does know something about being attacked.
Most people said that if Trump supporters didn't want to go to Hawaii anymore, that was fine with them.
More room on the beach!
And Hawaii residents DGAF.
Nooo, don't boycott us, they said.
"Yesss, please cancel your trips. We won't miss your racist & colonial attitudes."
Others pointed out that this is only the latest in a string of ~boycotts~ by Trump's fans.
"More for us."
