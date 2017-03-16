Trump Supporters Say They Are Going To Boycott Hawaii And People Are Trolling

BuzzFeed News

After all, they said, what does Hawaii know about attacks on American soil?

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 16, 2017, at 11:37 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, a judge in Hawaii blocked President Trump's travel ban from being enforced, just hours before it was to go into effect. Trump fired back at the decision during a rally in Nashville, calling it “unprecedented judicial overreach."

Trump's supporters have also decided to fight back against the ruling, by calling for a boycott of Hawaii.

He says temporary ban will hurt tourism, wait till he sees what crossing our president does #boycottHawaii https://t.co/W8Ldrfazhx
Liz Calcagni @LizCalcagni

He says temporary ban will hurt tourism, wait till he sees what crossing our president does #boycottHawaii https://t.co/W8Ldrfazhx

After all, they said, what does Hawaii know about attacks on American soil?

#BoycottHawaii Hawaii, what do you know? You were 5,000 miles from 9/11. You run your little world and let the grow… https://t.co/AmyoRgbiSJ
Philip Schuyler @FiveRights

#BoycottHawaii Hawaii, what do you know? You were 5,000 miles from 9/11. You run your little world and let the grow… https://t.co/AmyoRgbiSJ

"Why should Hawaii, who is thousands of miles away from the rest of the country, control who can come in. I don't think so!"

Why should Hawaii, who is thousands of miles away from the rest of the country, control who can come in. I don't think so! #BoycottHawaii
Josh Hall @JoshHallGOP

Why should Hawaii, who is thousands of miles away from the rest of the country, control who can come in. I don't think so! #BoycottHawaii

They proclaimed they have decided to change their travel plans, for more ~patriotic~ destinations like Key West.

Just switched my vacation plans! Heading east instead! Key West, FL here we come! 🌺🌺 #BoycottHawaii 🌺🌺 #TravelBan
Theresa_Cali @Theresa_Cali

Just switched my vacation plans! Heading east instead! Key West, FL here we come! 🌺🌺 #BoycottHawaii 🌺🌺 #TravelBan

See ya, Hawaii, says Wendy. "I was taking my kids & Grandkids to Hawaii. We just cancelled @gohawaii your Judge threatens our safety."

#BoycottHawaii I was taking my kids &amp; Grandkids to Hawaii. We just cancelled @gohawaii your Judge threatens our safety.
*Wendy* 🇺🇸 @wendyvoss

#BoycottHawaii I was taking my kids &amp; Grandkids to Hawaii. We just cancelled @gohawaii your Judge threatens our safety.

They said Hawaii clearly doesn't respect REAL Americans.

#Hawaii just shit on every American citizens right to be protected in an effort to spare the feelings of an unameri… https://t.co/rChL32efxG
He's My POTUS 🇺🇸 @msgibson6425

#Hawaii just shit on every American citizens right to be protected in an effort to spare the feelings of an unameri… https://t.co/rChL32efxG

"They don't like homeland people."

Judge in Hawaii secede from US. They don't like homeland people. Now we all know where not to vacation anymore. #boycotthawaii @FoxNews
Deplorable Jdub @TigerJaw

Judge in Hawaii secede from US. They don't like homeland people. Now we all know where not to vacation anymore. #boycotthawaii @FoxNews

"Hawaii makes me SICK🤢‼️Guess they dont need us Christians or other denominations,so lets #boycotthawaii & see how much it hurts~em‼️"

@syqau Hawaii makes me SICK🤢‼️Guess they dont need us Christians or other denominations,so lets #boycotthawaii &amp; see how much it hurts~em‼️
JCnWV @DadNWv

@syqau Hawaii makes me SICK🤢‼️Guess they dont need us Christians or other denominations,so lets #boycotthawaii &amp; see how much it hurts~em‼️

Some even floated ~conspiracy theories~.

💥It makes you wonder why Obama was in Hawaii only 48 hours prior to the court decision on Trump's Travel ban🤔 #BoycottHawaii @POTUS
Trump 4 America @america_trump

💥It makes you wonder why Obama was in Hawaii only 48 hours prior to the court decision on Trump's Travel ban🤔 #BoycottHawaii @POTUS

"Really makes you think!"

BOYCOTT HAWAII!! HWJudge Derrick Kahala Watson graduated w/Obama @Harvard Law,1991. Obama seen in Hawaii yesterday. Really makes you think!
DEPLORABLE LMACAZO @LOIREMACAZO

BOYCOTT HAWAII!! HWJudge Derrick Kahala Watson graduated w/Obama @Harvard Law,1991. Obama seen in Hawaii yesterday. Really makes you think!

However, other people soon began to troll the hashtag. Because, actually, Hawaii does know something about being attacked.

Yeah, what does Hawaii know about being attacked, anyway https://t.co/Kb4sI9aRrI
Dave Weigel @daveweigel

Yeah, what does Hawaii know about being attacked, anyway https://t.co/Kb4sI9aRrI

Most people said that if Trump supporters didn't want to go to Hawaii anymore, that was fine with them.

Anyone who wants to #BoycottHawaii can slide those plane tickets right over here. Hotel reservations, too.
P'Challa MacKenzie @pfunk1130

Anyone who wants to #BoycottHawaii can slide those plane tickets right over here. Hotel reservations, too.

More room on the beach!

Got to love the stupidity of the #BoycottHawaii just means more room on the beach for me when I go.
Kermanetherunner @KermaneB

Got to love the stupidity of the #BoycottHawaii just means more room on the beach for me when I go.

And Hawaii residents DGAF.

"Im never coming to Hawaii again, #boycotthawaii" Hawaii:
mehanaac_ @mehana_chang

"Im never coming to Hawaii again, #boycotthawaii" Hawaii:

Nooo, don't boycott us, they said.

Hawaii residents watching ignorant haoles using the #BoycottHawaii be like
L E H U A 💕 @TheLehuaFlower

Hawaii residents watching ignorant haoles using the #BoycottHawaii be like

"Yesss, please cancel your trips. We won't miss your racist & colonial attitudes."

Hawaii locals when we see #BoycottHawaii trending. Yesss, please cancel your trips. We won't miss your racist &amp; col… https://t.co/bvfsXp6Ssu
sierra @sierraawolf

Hawaii locals when we see #BoycottHawaii trending. Yesss, please cancel your trips. We won't miss your racist &amp; col… https://t.co/bvfsXp6Ssu

Others pointed out that this is only the latest in a string of ~boycotts~ by Trump's fans.

Will Deplorables be boycotting vacationing in Hawaii before or after giving away tickets to soldout Hamilton? #BoycottHawaii
Tony Posnanski @tonyposnanski

Will Deplorables be boycotting vacationing in Hawaii before or after giving away tickets to soldout Hamilton? #BoycottHawaii

"More for us."

I LOVE #TRUMPSUPPORTER BOYCOTTS! Nothing for them, More for Us: #BoycottStarbucks #BoycottBudweiser… https://t.co/IRupR7yASj
Humanity💙v.Trump🚫 @BlueHumanity

I LOVE #TRUMPSUPPORTER BOYCOTTS! Nothing for them, More for Us: #BoycottStarbucks #BoycottBudweiser… https://t.co/IRupR7yASj

