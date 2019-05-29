"Blue's Clues" Is Back With A Filipino-American Star And Fans Are Really Excited

The first trailer for the reboot of 90s classic kids show Blue's Clues was released by Nickelodeon on Wednesday, and many fans are loving the new Filipino-American star.

Nickelodeon announced last fall it had cast Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz in the lead role on its new show, called Blue's Clues and You.

On Tuesday, the network released the first peek at the new series, confirming familiar faces from the original, like Magenta and the Felt Friends, will be back as well.

It's also clear that Dela Cruz can well and truly sing! He has previously been an ensemble member in Aladdin on Broadway and also served as the understudy for Aladdin.