"Blue's Clues" Is Back With A Filipino-American Star And Fans Are Really Excited
On Tuesday, Nick released the first peek at the new series, confirming familiar faces from the original, like the Felt Friends and Magenta, will be back as well.
The first trailer for the reboot of 90s classic kids show Blue's Clues was released by Nickelodeon on Wednesday, and many fans are loving the new Filipino-American star.
Nickelodeon announced last fall it had cast Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz in the lead role on its new show, called Blue's Clues and You.
It's also clear that Dela Cruz can well and truly sing! He has previously been an ensemble member in Aladdin on Broadway and also served as the understudy for Aladdin.
It's also clear that Dela Cruz can well and truly sing! He has previously been an ensemble member in Aladdin on Broadway and also served as the understudy for Aladdin.
In September, the original host of the show Steve Burns said he was excited to see Dela Cruz step into the role.
“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt," Burns said in a press release.
After the sneak peek at the show began to trend on social media, many fans said they were delighted that an Asian-American man had been cast in the role.
Many people reflected what it would mean to their own children to see a man of Asian descent in the starring role on a kids' show.
Meaning for their kids, the new host will look just like them.
Representation matters!
"I feel like the more I grow up the more Filipinos I see in media and man it makes me feel so good," wrote one fan.
