 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

"Blue's Clues" Is Back With A Filipino-American Star And Fans Are Really Excited

Trending

"Blue's Clues" Is Back With A Filipino-American Star And Fans Are Really Excited

On Tuesday, Nick released the first peek at the new series, confirming familiar faces from the original, like the Felt Friends and Magenta, will be back as well.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 29, 2019, at 9:19 a.m. ET

Nick Jr.

The first trailer for the reboot of 90s classic kids show Blue's Clues was released by Nickelodeon on Wednesday, and many fans are loving the new Filipino-American star.

Nickelodeon announced last fall it had cast Broadway actor Joshua Dela Cruz in the lead role on its new show, called Blue's Clues and You.

On Tuesday, the network released the first peek at the new series, confirming familiar faces from the original, like Magenta and the Felt Friends, will be back as well.

It's also clear that Dela Cruz can well and truly sing! He has previously been an ensemble member in Aladdin on Broadway and also served as the understudy for Aladdin.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In September, the original host of the show Steve Burns said he was excited to see Dela Cruz step into the role.

“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt," Burns said in a press release.

After the sneak peek at the show began to trend on social media, many fans said they were delighted that an Asian-American man had been cast in the role.

THE NEW BLUES CLUES GUY IS FILIPINO HOLD ME I'M FRAGILE https://t.co/Qs91A3HSN6
ALL HAIL THE QUEEN IN THE NORTH @yourtitakate

THE NEW BLUES CLUES GUY IS FILIPINO HOLD ME I'M FRAGILE https://t.co/Qs91A3HSN6

Reply Retweet Favorite
THE NEW BLUES CLUES HOST IS ASIAN &amp; FILIPINO AMERICAN. THIS IS SO DOPE. https://t.co/WIgIGSPvZe
Bruton Gaster @formoftherapy

THE NEW BLUES CLUES HOST IS ASIAN &amp; FILIPINO AMERICAN. THIS IS SO DOPE. https://t.co/WIgIGSPvZe

Reply Retweet Favorite
Bitch a blues clues with some FLAVOR? some SEASONING? I’m tuning in. https://t.co/7WiR2zPGoV
the duchess of shade @jazzsquares

Bitch a blues clues with some FLAVOR? some SEASONING? I’m tuning in. https://t.co/7WiR2zPGoV

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people reflected what it would mean to their own children to see a man of Asian descent in the starring role on a kids' show.

As a little kid, I NEVER saw an Asian dude on the kiddie shows (or any shows) I’m bout to watch this new Blues Clues just to support my PEOPLES! We out here in 2019! https://t.co/5Rg7Xz8lQG
Timothy DeLaGhetto @TimothyDeLaG

As a little kid, I NEVER saw an Asian dude on the kiddie shows (or any shows) I’m bout to watch this new Blues Clues just to support my PEOPLES! We out here in 2019! https://t.co/5Rg7Xz8lQG

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meaning for their kids, the new host will look just like them.

@yourtitakate My baby due in Nov. gets to grow up with this and I’m so emotional right now 😭🙏🏽
✨khaleesi✨ @hellokatryna

@yourtitakate My baby due in Nov. gets to grow up with this and I’m so emotional right now 😭🙏🏽

Reply Retweet Favorite

Representation matters!

Tbh I get so emotional knowing that a Filipino person is the new host of blues clues like I cried the first time I heard the news
♡ MARBUHAY ♡ @malydeve

Tbh I get so emotional knowing that a Filipino person is the new host of blues clues like I cried the first time I heard the news

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I feel like the more I grow up the more Filipinos I see in media and man it makes me feel so good," wrote one fan.

First off I fucking love blues clues??? Secondly I feel like the more I grow up the more Filipinos I see in media and man it makes me feel so good?????? https://t.co/ab7pqNvcHE
Sheila Misstanken🏳️‍🌈✵⍟⎊➳ϟ @SheilaMistanken

First off I fucking love blues clues??? Secondly I feel like the more I grow up the more Filipinos I see in media and man it makes me feel so good?????? https://t.co/ab7pqNvcHE

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT