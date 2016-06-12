People Are Lining Up To Donate Blood For The Orlando Shooting Victims

One local blood bank said their website crashed because of the overwhelming response.

Please do not come to local hospitals to donate blood, and instead work with local blood banks to arrange donations.

In the wake of the incident, in which at least 50 were killed and 53 were injured, the Orlando Regional Medical Center urged people on social media to donate blood at a local blood bank.

Blood center is overloaded with people wanting to give blood in the aftermath of the #Pulse mass shooting

One local news reporter described the blood bank as "overloaded" with people wanting to help.

Current crowd of generous blood donors at One Blood on John Young/ Sand Lake location trying to help! #Orlando

At one location, people eager to donate spilled into the streets.

More than 600 people in line to donate blood hours after #Pulse nightclub shooting â via @stevehelling

At another location more than 600 people were lined up to donate, according to reports.

We're working on getting the website back up. You can call 1.888.936.6283

The response was so overwhelming that OneBlood said their website crashed.

The blood bank network, which has locations all over Florida, said they urgently needed O+ and O- blood and AB plasma. However, they said all blood types could help.

Janet McGuire, a spokeswoman for the American Red Cross in Florida, told BuzzFeed News her organization does not accept blood donations in Florida, and asked those who want to help to instead contact OneBlood.

She said the Red Cross doesn't handle blood donations in the state because OneBlood is a prominent group that is efficient at collecting blood.

"It's already a great job they are doing at OneBlood," McGuire said.