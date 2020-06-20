Beyoncé Drops Surprise New Single "Black Parade" For Juneteenth

Beyoncé dropped a surprise single to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday that will benefit a new initiative she has started to support Black-owned businesses.

The singer announced on Instagram that her new single, "Black Parade," "celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses."

"Happy Juneteenth Weekend!" she wrote. "I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."

