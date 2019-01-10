BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Beto Live-Instagrammed Himself At The Dentist Because This Is Politics In 2019

Beto Live-Instagrammed Himself At The Dentist Because This Is Politics In 2019

"Beto is currently listening to 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 10, 2019, at 2:51 p.m. ET

It's 2019, so Beto O'Rourke decided to live-Instagram his dental cleaning and talked about his views on border security.

Beto O'Rourke

The former Senate candidate from Texas, who might be considering a 2020 presidential run, has been posting on Instagram about people who actually live on the US–Mexico border, in response to rhetoric from Trump.

Trump is visiting the southern border on Thursday in McAllen, Texas, to advocate for his plan for a border wall with Mexico.

During his cleaning, Beto filmed his dental hygienist, Diana, talking about her experiences growing up in a border town.

Beto O'Rourke

Diana, who's from El Paso, talked about how her mother's neighbors helped her become a citizen and learn English after she immigrated from Mexico.

She said she wanted people to know that border towns are "beautiful" communities.

"We all support each other, we love each other..." she said.

Reaction to Beto's oversharing was...mixed.

Beto is canceled for this
mer . @cravinghamm

Beto is canceled for this

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were like, nah.

I don't even want to go to my own dentist appointment and I sure as hell don't want to go to Beto's dentist appointment. https://t.co/QOwuIPJhLj
Ines Helene @inihelene

I don't even want to go to my own dentist appointment and I sure as hell don't want to go to Beto's dentist appointment. https://t.co/QOwuIPJhLj

Reply Retweet Favorite

Too much!

Beto O'Rourke has quickly gone from the Cool Kid to the Aging Uncle Who Overshares Online. https://t.co/tXrrlIrq1V
Cam Edwards @CamEdwards

Beto O'Rourke has quickly gone from the Cool Kid to the Aging Uncle Who Overshares Online. https://t.co/tXrrlIrq1V

Reply Retweet Favorite

But he certainly got everyone talking!

my timeline is just pictures of Beto and his dentist rn
Michael Del Moro @MikeDelMoro

my timeline is just pictures of Beto and his dentist rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some people were sympathetic to his Insta game.

As a chronic IG story over-sharer, Beto - it’s okay. But then again no one want me to run for President.
Haleigh Hoffman @HaleighHoffman

As a chronic IG story over-sharer, Beto - it’s okay. But then again no one want me to run for President.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Political strategy FTW!

Props to Beto for getting his supporters to Pokémon Go to the dentist.
Criminally Insane (Remix) @russbengtson

Props to Beto for getting his supporters to Pokémon Go to the dentist.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm running for president, and to prove how relatable I am, I'm gonna Instagram from my bathroom after eating too much Arby's. Ball's in your court, Beto.
John Elrod II @LOTNorm

I'm running for president, and to prove how relatable I am, I'm gonna Instagram from my bathroom after eating too much Arby's. Ball's in your court, Beto.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Only real ’00s kids will get this.

beto is currently listening to my shiny teeth and me by chip skylark
beto o’rourkes spotify @betospotify

beto is currently listening to my shiny teeth and me by chip skylark

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hope you had no cavities, Beto!

TMI or TMJ? You decide. #beto
Shawn Millan @ShawnMillan

TMI or TMJ? You decide. #beto

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT