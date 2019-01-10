"Beto is currently listening to 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."

It's 2019, so Beto O'Rourke decided to live-Instagram his dental cleaning and talked about his views on border security. Beto O'Rourke

The former Senate candidate from Texas, who might be considering a 2020 presidential run, has been posting on Instagram about people who actually live on the US–Mexico border, in response to rhetoric from Trump. Trump is visiting the southern border on Thursday in McAllen, Texas, to advocate for his plan for a border wall with Mexico.

During his cleaning, Beto filmed his dental hygienist, Diana, talking about her experiences growing up in a border town. Beto O'Rourke

Diana, who's from El Paso, talked about how her mother's neighbors helped her become a citizen and learn English after she immigrated from Mexico. She said she wanted people to know that border towns are "beautiful" communities. "We all support each other, we love each other..." she said.

Reaction to Beto's oversharing was...mixed. Beto is canceled for this

Some were like, nah. I don't even want to go to my own dentist appointment and I sure as hell don't want to go to Beto's dentist appointment. https://t.co/QOwuIPJhLj

Too much! Beto O'Rourke has quickly gone from the Cool Kid to the Aging Uncle Who Overshares Online. https://t.co/tXrrlIrq1V

But he certainly got everyone talking! my timeline is just pictures of Beto and his dentist rn

And some people were sympathetic to his Insta game. As a chronic IG story over-sharer, Beto - it’s okay. But then again no one want me to run for President.

Political strategy FTW! Props to Beto for getting his supporters to Pokémon Go to the dentist.

I'm running for president, and to prove how relatable I am, I'm gonna Instagram from my bathroom after eating too much Arby's. Ball's in your court, Beto.

Only real ’00s kids will get this. beto is currently listening to my shiny teeth and me by chip skylark