Beto Live-Instagrammed Himself At The Dentist Because This Is Politics In 2019
"Beto is currently listening to 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."
It's 2019, so Beto O'Rourke decided to live-Instagram his dental cleaning and talked about his views on border security.
The former Senate candidate from Texas, who might be considering a 2020 presidential run, has been posting on Instagram about people who actually live on the US–Mexico border, in response to rhetoric from Trump.
Trump is visiting the southern border on Thursday in McAllen, Texas, to advocate for his plan for a border wall with Mexico.
During his cleaning, Beto filmed his dental hygienist, Diana, talking about her experiences growing up in a border town.
Diana, who's from El Paso, talked about how her mother's neighbors helped her become a citizen and learn English after she immigrated from Mexico.
She said she wanted people to know that border towns are "beautiful" communities.
"We all support each other, we love each other..." she said.
Reaction to Beto's oversharing was...mixed.
Some were like, nah.
Too much!
But he certainly got everyone talking!
And some people were sympathetic to his Insta game.
Political strategy FTW!
Only real ’00s kids will get this.
Hope you had no cavities, Beto!
