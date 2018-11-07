BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People On Twitter Are Melting Down Over Ted Cruz Beating Beto O'Rourke In The Texas Senate Race

2018 Midterm Elections

People On Twitter Are Melting Down Over Ted Cruz Beating Beto O'Rourke In The Texas Senate Race

"Texas didn’t deserve this woke king."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 6, 2018, at 11:35 p.m. ET

On Tuesday night, the Texas Senate race that captivated the nation came to an end. Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke lost to GOP incumbent Ted Cruz.

Mike Segar / Reuters

O'Rourke mounted an impressive challenge to Cruz, who had a clear advantage in the state, but O'Rourke's efforts weren't enough.

The race captured a ton of national attention, with O'Rourke gathering many fans from outside of Texas.

So when the result became clear, many of those people were VERY upset.

beto..... we love you
ani @catrdoras

beto..... we love you

Reply Retweet Favorite

They expressed their frustration the only way they knew how — they memed about it.

We don’t deserve Beto 🥺
Alejandro @alepscdr

We don’t deserve Beto 🥺

Reply Retweet Favorite

The memes flowed from both Texans and non-Texans alike.

I DON’T EVEN LIVE IN TEXAS BUT BETO SHOULD HAVE WON
Chey @bich805

I DON’T EVEN LIVE IN TEXAS BUT BETO SHOULD HAVE WON

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were angry.

“Ted Cruz is to be the projected winner” #Beto
Amy 💟 @iimagineamy

“Ted Cruz is to be the projected winner” #Beto

Reply Retweet Favorite
I did not procrastinate my homework to watch the election results for y’all to let T*d Cr*z beat Beto
kaya @trulykaya

I did not procrastinate my homework to watch the election results for y’all to let T*d Cr*z beat Beto

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were sad.

me looking @ the polls seeing that beto lost
des @ookkdes

me looking @ the polls seeing that beto lost

Reply Retweet Favorite
beto is still THAT man idc
andrea @pvredes

beto is still THAT man idc

Reply Retweet Favorite
BETO DESERVES THE WORLD AND YALL COULDNT EVEN GIVE HIM TEXAS
stephanie @sistaheadphanie

BETO DESERVES THE WORLD AND YALL COULDNT EVEN GIVE HIM TEXAS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some took their frustrations out on Texas.

I TRUSTED Texas to vote for Beto but at the end of the day:
have you meet bryan? @bryanXtomas

I TRUSTED Texas to vote for Beto but at the end of the day:

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Texas didn’t deserve this woke king."

beto deserves all the love and happiness in the world. texas didn’t deserve this woke king
sam @_samanthavalle

beto deserves all the love and happiness in the world. texas didn’t deserve this woke king

Reply Retweet Favorite
BETO WAS REALLY BOUTA TURN TEXAS AROUND AND YALL PLAY HIM DIRTY LIKE THAT IM-
Max TOMORROW @Morxph

BETO WAS REALLY BOUTA TURN TEXAS AROUND AND YALL PLAY HIM DIRTY LIKE THAT IM-

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, their feelings could be expressed through a Spongebob meme.

This has never been more relevant than right now #Beto
David @HiDemonsItYaBoi

This has never been more relevant than right now #Beto

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Beyoncé couldn't help him.

Texas really voted for the keebler elf when BEYONCE said to vote for Beto??? #ElectionNight
risa @minygrande

Texas really voted for the keebler elf when BEYONCE said to vote for Beto??? #ElectionNight

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some were ready to give up on it all!!!

yall really let Beto lose
taurus @valeriaaa23_

yall really let Beto lose

Reply Retweet Favorite

But some were more hopeful.

Beto is Senator TO ME!
Amila @amilli71

Beto is Senator TO ME!

Reply Retweet Favorite

They had bigger hopes and dreams for Beto.

Nothing but respect for Beto aka my future president #BetoForPresident2020
Brianda @Briandagiselle2

Nothing but respect for Beto aka my future president #BetoForPresident2020

Reply Retweet Favorite

"See y'all in two years."

Beto lost. Goodnight everyone and see y’all in two years. #BetoForPresident
Kaitlyn Sanders @kaitlynelaine11

Beto lost. Goodnight everyone and see y’all in two years. #BetoForPresident

Reply Retweet Favorite
BETO O’ROURKE WILL BE OUR PRESIDENT IN 2020. ITS BEEN DECIDED. WE WILL HIDE OUR REPUBLICAN RELATIVES’ IDS SO THEY CANT VOTE. HIT THEM WITH THAT VOTER SUPPRESSION. THEY WILL TAKE THE L ONCE AND FOR ALL. THE BLUE WAVE WILL RISE https://t.co/KJzWPInehp
N @feelslikebb

BETO O’ROURKE WILL BE OUR PRESIDENT IN 2020. ITS BEEN DECIDED. WE WILL HIDE OUR REPUBLICAN RELATIVES’ IDS SO THEY CANT VOTE. HIT THEM WITH THAT VOTER SUPPRESSION. THEY WILL TAKE THE L ONCE AND FOR ALL. THE BLUE WAVE WILL RISE https://t.co/KJzWPInehp

Reply Retweet Favorite
Beto/Someone Equally Hot 2020
Kashana @kashanacauley

Beto/Someone Equally Hot 2020

Reply Retweet Favorite

If one thing is clear, people won't forget Beto anytime soon.

🔥🔥🔥15 MORE MINUTES TO GET IN LINE CALIFORNIA!! AVENGE BETO!!
🇺🇸Democralex Hirsch🇺🇸 @_AlexHirsch

🔥🔥🔥15 MORE MINUTES TO GET IN LINE CALIFORNIA!! AVENGE BETO!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"i'm gonna ace this bio exam tmrw. this one's for you beto."

i'm gonna ace this bio exam tmrw. this one's for you beto
analaura🌙 @laurarenteriaa

i'm gonna ace this bio exam tmrw. this one's for you beto

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT