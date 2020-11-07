16 Of The Best TikToks Of People Celebrating Biden's Win
"Trump, you about to lose yo' job."
On Saturday, Joe Biden officially won the 2020 presidential election.
Biden supporters are celebrating all over social media, especially on TikTok. Here are some of the best videos.
1.
@meena
Trump, you about to lose yo job #biden2020♬ Lose Yo Job - Imarkkeyz
4.
@mzdivama
President Electe Biden Madam Vice President Harris♬ original sound - Stephanie Magruder
5.
@mileycyrus
Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!♬ original sound - Miley Cyrus
6.
@jordanpretzel
#greenscreen I’m so relieved #biden2020 #dogsoftiktok #champ♬ Girls in the Hood - Megan Thee Stallion
8.
@cautious_rebel
Today is definitely a day to celebrate 💙🇺🇸 #PresidentElectJoeBiden #Election2020 #comedy #millennial #politics #fy #adulting #mood #NeonShadow♬ original sound - Kenny Baker
11.
@kristentrue1
GOOD THINGS HAPPEN WHEN DOGS ARE INVOLVED #greenscreen #foryou #fyp #xyzbca #foryoupage #bidenharris2020♬ original sound - Caden and Brayden
14.
@ph.yusion360
haven’t praise the lort in a while on here but i gotta reason now cuz we got a new president if u don’t like it den BI...DEN‼️‼️🇺🇸🇺🇸 #fyp #goviral♬ Soul'd Out - Ricky Dillard & New G
15.
@kristiekonrad
The Glass Ceiling Shattered 🇺🇸#fyp #fy #biden2020 #bidenharris2020 #kamalaharris #liberal #democrat #2020 #foryou #proud♬ Glorious (feat. Skylar Grey) - Macklemore
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.