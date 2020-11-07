 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

16 Of The Best TikToks Of People Celebrating Biden's Win

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

16 Of The Best TikToks Of People Celebrating Biden's Win

"Trump, you about to lose yo' job."

By Stephanie McNeal

Picture of Stephanie McNeal Stephanie McNeal BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 7, 2020, at 4:17 p.m. ET

On Saturday, Joe Biden officially won the 2020 presidential election.

Biden supporters are celebrating all over social media, especially on TikTok. Here are some of the best videos.

1.

@meena

Trump, you about to lose yo job #biden2020

♬ Lose Yo Job - Imarkkeyz

2.

@kristenware_

WE WON. #fyp #foryoupage #2020election #bidenharris2020

♬ PJ - ppcocaine

3.

@ray.ug

#fyp #viral

♬ original sound - Jae . 🥰

4.

@mzdivama

President Electe Biden Madam Vice President Harris

♬ original sound - Stephanie Magruder

5.

@mileycyrus

Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!

♬ original sound - Miley Cyrus

6.

@jordanpretzel

#greenscreen I’m so relieved #biden2020 #dogsoftiktok #champ

♬ Girls in the Hood - Megan Thee Stallion

7.

@koriee_m

This has been one wild election but let me get ready to barricade for world war 3. 😳 #foryou #election #koriee_m #viral

♬ original sound - John DeJesus

8.

@cautious_rebel

Today is definitely a day to celebrate 💙🇺🇸 #PresidentElectJoeBiden #Election2020 #comedy #millennial #politics #fy #adulting #mood #NeonShadow

♬ original sound - Kenny Baker

9.

@iamdestinykayy

♬ original sound - Destiny Makayla✨🌺

10.

@ganjagoddess83

#fyp

♬ original sound - Ganja Goddess

11.

@kristentrue1

GOOD THINGS HAPPEN WHEN DOGS ARE INVOLVED #greenscreen #foryou #fyp #xyzbca #foryoupage #bidenharris2020

♬ original sound - Caden and Brayden

12.

@ameliacody

#happydaysarehereagain #joebiden #blackwomenappreciation #oneofthe45

♬ original sound - user5450126666875

13.

@iamqwee

#election2020 #electionover #electionof2020 #unclejoe

♬ original sound - Danny🤟🏽

14.

@ph.yusion360

haven’t praise the lort in a while on here but i gotta reason now cuz we got a new president if u don’t like it den BI...DEN‼️‼️🇺🇸🇺🇸 #fyp #goviral

♬ Soul'd Out - Ricky Dillard & New G

15.

@kristiekonrad

The Glass Ceiling Shattered 🇺🇸#fyp #fy #biden2020 #bidenharris2020 #kamalaharris #liberal #democrat #2020 #foryou #proud

♬ Glorious (feat. Skylar Grey) - Macklemore

16.

@claraandherself

#tiktokforbiden

♬ Mariners Apartment Complex - Lana Del Rey

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

ADVERTISEMENT