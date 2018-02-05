BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Black Screen Just Aired For Like 30 Seconds During The Most Expensive TV Time Of The Year

news

A Black Screen Just Aired For Like 30 Seconds During The Most Expensive TV Time Of The Year

Nope, it wasn't just your TV.

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on February 4, 2018, at 8:18 p.m. ET

Posted on February 4, 2018, at 8:05 p.m. ET

Everyone was watching the second half of the Super Bowl Sunday when the feed cut out for like 30 seconds of a black screen. At first, people thought their TV was the issue...

No lie my TV went black for a minute wtf..
Gento @YMDgento

No lie my TV went black for a minute wtf..

Reply Retweet Favorite

But it turns out, people across the country saw it too.

Commercial break here in LA is... just a black screen. Somebody just lost a lot of money.
janewells @janewells

Commercial break here in LA is... just a black screen. Somebody just lost a lot of money.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Everyone was pretty confused.

Was a commercial just a black screen? What does it mean!!!?
Jonsandman @JonsandmanTv

Was a commercial just a black screen? What does it mean!!!?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Um, what??

FAM WHEN MY TV WENT ALL BLACK
Jahan @H00PINATI

FAM WHEN MY TV WENT ALL BLACK

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Mayhem was about to ensue!

That black screen made me think I turned off the TV on accident. I was about to panic. #SuperBowl
Hey_Its_Manda @hey_its_Manda

That black screen made me think I turned off the TV on accident. I was about to panic. #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite

What's good, NBC Sports?

When the TV goes black during @NFL #SuperBowl When 30 seconds is worth 5 million $USA and no commercial @NBC… https://t.co/Hy8Xikn7y3
Glenn Ostrosky @GlennOstrosky

When the TV goes black during @NFL #SuperBowl When 30 seconds is worth 5 million $USA and no commercial @NBC… https://t.co/Hy8Xikn7y3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Innocent TVs could have been lost!

My TV screen just went black for about 30 seconds and I was about to go ham. #SuperBowl
Austin Eldridge @AustinOnAir56

My TV screen just went black for about 30 seconds and I was about to go ham. #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite

An NBC Sports spokesperson soon told the public that nothing ~weird~ was going on.

"We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved," the broadcaster said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. :No game action or commercial time were missed."

ADVERTISEMENT

However, conspiracy theories began to emerge.

So like was the government doing some shit or what cause the TV went black lol
Super Bowl SZN @Nevers_Failures

So like was the government doing some shit or what cause the TV went black lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

Hallo what.

Why did my tv go black. Are we being bombed by Korea? Is it the Russians? #SuperBowl
IMAC ELBAKAERBNU @BeySatisfied

Why did my tv go black. Are we being bombed by Korea? Is it the Russians? #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Could be.

I thought the “dead air/black screen” was another Tide commercial. Showing you what happens when you eat #TidePods. #SB52
Froggy 🎙 @froggyradio

I thought the “dead air/black screen” was another Tide commercial. Showing you what happens when you eat #TidePods. #SB52

Reply Retweet Favorite

This has happened before!

When your tv went black like the finale of the Sopranos and you’re legit confused. #SuperBowl
Darknight Archivist @HistoftheBatman

When your tv went black like the finale of the Sopranos and you’re legit confused. #SuperBowl

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some began to wonder how much that black screen cost, considering the Super Bowl is the most expensive ad time of the year.

That 15 seconds of a black screen was worth about $2.5 million
Adam Kuperstein @Adam4NY

That 15 seconds of a black screen was worth about $2.5 million

Reply Retweet Favorite

But other people embraced the missing ad.

Best Super Bowl commercial so far has been “empty black screen”
Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

Best Super Bowl commercial so far has been “empty black screen”

Reply Retweet Favorite

They luved it.

The black screen with no sound is the best commercial bud light has run in a year
CJ Fogler @cjzero

The black screen with no sound is the best commercial bud light has run in a year

Reply Retweet Favorite

We are all that black screen.

s/o to the void of black that occupied my tv for 30 sec
sonia saraiya @soniasaraiya

s/o to the void of black that occupied my tv for 30 sec

Reply Retweet Favorite

America, 2018.

my favorite commercial was the 30 seconds of black screen sponsored by existential dread and emptiness
Kira Bindrim @KiraBind

my favorite commercial was the 30 seconds of black screen sponsored by existential dread and emptiness

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT