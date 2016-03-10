BuzzFeed News

People Can't Figure Out What Color Suit Bernie Sanders Is Wearing At The Debate

It is a much more heated debate than the one between the candidates.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on March 9, 2016, at 9:47 p.m. ET

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton had their second debate since Sunday on CNN/Univision Wednesday night.

But on Twitter, a much more important debate was brewing.

Bernie Sanders's suit looks brown to me. @AaronBlake says its blue. Who's right?
Chris Cillizza @TheFix

Bernie Sanders's suit looks brown to me. @AaronBlake says its blue. Who's right?

What color suit was Sanders wearing?

Is Bernie Sanders wearing a dark brown suit, or is that my TV?
Josh Greenman @joshgreenman

Is Bernie Sanders wearing a dark brown suit, or is that my TV?

While some people complimented the senator on his snazzy brown suit...

Bernie rocking a brown suit tonight #DemDebate
Kelsey Rupp @KelseyRupp

Bernie rocking a brown suit tonight #DemDebate

Others saw black.

Bernie Sanders' suit is black, people. #DemDebate. https://t.co/jguFupFU3Y
Ryan Gorman @GormoExJourno

Bernie Sanders' suit is black, people. #DemDebate. https://t.co/jguFupFU3Y

Some people were so convinced the suit was brown they criticized his style...based on the color.

Does anyone under 70 own a brown suit? Bernie needs a stylist and a new suit. #DemDebate
Sherri DeRouchie @SpaSherri

Does anyone under 70 own a brown suit? Bernie needs a stylist and a new suit. #DemDebate

Though some people were into it.

Bernie, I like the brown suit. Nice change from the uniforms candidates like to wear.#DEMDEBATE
thefieldnegro @fieldnegro

Bernie, I like the brown suit. Nice change from the uniforms candidates like to wear.#DEMDEBATE

The debate became more fiery than the debate between the candidates!

Is Bernie Sanders' suit brown? Or is this like you know what and it's actually yellow. #DemDebate
Jennifer Bendery @jbendery

Is Bernie Sanders' suit brown? Or is this like you know what and it's actually yellow. #DemDebate

So what color is it? Plot twist, the campaign says Sanders is wearing...BLUE.

the suit senator sanders is wearing tonight is blue.
mike casca @cascamike

the suit senator sanders is wearing tonight is blue.

Is this possible?!?!?!

What color is Bernie’s suit? You be the judge.
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

What color is Bernie’s suit? You be the judge.

