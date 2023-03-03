Why Beige Is The Preferred Color For Rich Women

The first time I saw the trend was when the internet became obsessed with “beige babies”: Parents dressed their children in muted earth tones, or no color at all, and constructed nurseries devoid of color. Google searches for the term spiked at the end of 2020. The trend has been poked fun at online (one tweet dubbed it “ prison-core ”), and some wondered whether sucking the color out of children’s lives might stunt their development (“Is the ‘Sad Beige Baby’ Aesthetic Harming Babies?” PopSugar asked last month ).

Hayley DeRoche is perhaps the most preeminent chronicler of the Beige Baby trend. DeRoche, a librarian and mother of two in Virginia, is the curator and author behind @officialsadbeige on Instagram and @sadbeige on TikTok , which have a combined total of nearly 600,000 followers. On her accounts, DeRoche narrates photos and videos of “sad beige” brands in an accent approximating the German filmmaker Werner Herzog, known for his nihilist worldview (in one video, she describes the beige toys as being inspired by Cormac McCarthy’s The Road).

DeRoche told me she has long been fascinated by influencers and parenting bloggers and how they blur the lines between “what is real and what is really just created for consumption.” She began to notice the beige aesthetic seeping into all aspects of aspirational parenting content in 2019.

“In a very specific way, the marketing for the beige, neutral aesthetic is really depressing,” she said, describing how the austere feel of ads for beige babywear can sometimes make the children featured in them look absolutely miserable.

DeRoche thinks the style is so popular because these goods are marketed as premium items. For example, one brand’s website describes a brown pair of children’s overalls, “made in Portugal with fabric originally crafted for sailors on the Scottish seas” (price: $120 ), as “perfect for Forest School, windy days, and cozy evening bonfires.” Touting the nontoxic fabric’s breathability and durability is a way of saying the product is better constructed and more sustainable than the average mass-market pair. Sure, you’re paying a lot more money, but you’re ensuring your baby’s soft skin only touches the best of the best in materials and not contributing to fast fashion. Additionally, many of the styles are also gender-neutral, so parents can feel good about breaking out of the gender binary when dressing their modern children. As for the ads, which feature children looking like they came out of Little House on the Prairie ? They harken back to a simpler time, soothing and inspiring the busy modern parent, DeRoche said.

“It’s aspirational,” she said. “It’s just slightly more attainable than if somebody were posting, like, a nursery that was decked out in Prada.”