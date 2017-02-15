This Mom's Adorably Over The Top Valentines For Her Son's Class Are Mom Goals

This is 20-year-old Keami Gary from Washington, DC, and her family. Keami's little brother Landon is 4, and Keami's mom, Shavon, loves to go all out for his big moments.

For example, here's Landon on two Halloweens as two different types of Chucky(ie)s.

"She definitely go all out every chance she gets," Keami told BuzzFeed News.

So, for Valentine's Day this year, Shavon wanted to take it up a notch for the kids in Landon's class. Safe to say, she delivered. Check these out.

Shavon said that she decided to make the valentines because she "wanted to step outside the box this year."

"[Landon's] personality is changing, and last year a lot of parents made treats with cute sayings that was different than traditional cards and candy," she said. "I had to top all of that and do something I had not seen a lot."