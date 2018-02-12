BuzzFeed News

People Have So Many Feelings On Michelle Obama's Official Portrait

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 12, 2018, at 12:55 p.m. ET

Barack and Michelle Obama had their official White House portraits unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery on Monday.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

The former president was painted in a garden by Kehinde Wiley, a black artist from Brooklyn.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Wiley is known for work that "engages the signs and visual rhetoric of the heroic, powerful, majestic and the sublime in his representation of urban, black and brown men found throughout the world," according to his website.

The former first lady was painted by Amy Sherald, a Baltimore-based artist.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
Michelle Obama said she was "a little overwhelmed, to say the least," by her portrait.

Both artists were the first black artists to paint presidential portraits.

After the portraits were released, many people said they were totally blown away by the artwork.

Barack and Michelle Obama’s official portraits that will hang in the National Gallery. Incredible.
alex medina @mrmedina

Barack and Michelle Obama’s official portraits that will hang in the National Gallery. Incredible.

They said the beautiful artwork will inspire young Americans, especially black Americans, for years to come.

And Amy Sherald has OUR Michelle looking so divinely royal in garb others wouldn’t deem so. This is a reenvisioni… https://t.co/8MMm8GhVi2
Brittany Packnett @MsPackyetti

And Amy Sherald has OUR Michelle looking so divinely royal in garb others wouldn’t deem so. This is a reenvisioni… https://t.co/8MMm8GhVi2

Christina Coleman of Essence called it "literally breathtaking."

Excuse the dramatic gasp. Kehinde Wiley's portrait of @BarackObama is literally breathtaking.
Christina Coleman @ChrissyCole

Excuse the dramatic gasp. Kehinde Wiley's portrait of @BarackObama is literally breathtaking.

Many also appreciated what the moment meant.

I LOVE that Barack and Michelle Obama chose Black artists to paint their portraits. The Obamas were America's first… https://t.co/pDUNYqSpEy
Britni Danielle @BritniDWrites

I LOVE that Barack and Michelle Obama chose Black artists to paint their portraits. The Obamas were America's first… https://t.co/pDUNYqSpEy

Some people, though, weren't so thrilled, saying they felt like Michelle Obama's portrait didn't look like her.

That... portrait... does not look like Michelle Obama
Monique Judge @thejournalista

That... portrait... does not look like Michelle Obama

"Art is hard."

Am I the only one who thinks that Michelle’s portrait doesn’t look like her? Art is hard. https://t.co/VHraLn4aT7
Gayle Trotter @gayletrotter

Am I the only one who thinks that Michelle’s portrait doesn’t look like her? Art is hard. https://t.co/VHraLn4aT7

Some were mad!

President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s portraits were just unveiled. Is it a joke? #NotMyPortrait
Bill Colona @BillColona

President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s portraits were just unveiled. Is it a joke? #NotMyPortrait

Others wished the portrait was a bit more vibrant.

I love President Obama's portrait by artist Kehinde Wiley. I wish Michelle's portrait by artist Amy Sherald was a l… https://t.co/f1dx71aYb1
Friedrich Drumpf @DrumpfOpa

I love President Obama's portrait by artist Kehinde Wiley. I wish Michelle's portrait by artist Amy Sherald was a l… https://t.co/f1dx71aYb1

"I don't think Michelle's does her true beauty justice."

I LOVE LOVE LOVE Barack Obama's portrait, but I don't think Michelle's does her true beauty justice. https://t.co/BnosH1MMYt
Marika Shaub @marikatogo

I LOVE LOVE LOVE Barack Obama's portrait, but I don't think Michelle's does her true beauty justice. https://t.co/BnosH1MMYt

Amid the discussion, some said people should take a look at the artists' other work, in order to fully understand their style.

People snarking on the Michelle Obama portrait should really take 2 minutes to see it in the context of Amy Sherald… https://t.co/mJljg7J4V9
Schooley @Rschooley

People snarking on the Michelle Obama portrait should really take 2 minutes to see it in the context of Amy Sherald… https://t.co/mJljg7J4V9

Or pay more attention to the subtle details.

I know a lot of people are saying that the Michelle Obama portrait doesn't look like her, but that could just be th… https://t.co/WL5hrMJ3JT
Parker Molloy @ParkerMolloy

I know a lot of people are saying that the Michelle Obama portrait doesn't look like her, but that could just be th… https://t.co/WL5hrMJ3JT

Others said they loved it for what it was.

Yes Amy Sherald’s Michelle portrait doesn’t look exactly like her. So what? It’s not a photo. It’s Amy’s style and… https://t.co/5crQcT8BVW
Touré @Toure

Yes Amy Sherald’s Michelle portrait doesn’t look exactly like her. So what? It’s not a photo. It’s Amy’s style and… https://t.co/5crQcT8BVW

"To you people who are really confident with your 'this doesn't look like her' shit: Sit down. Close your eyes. Think about Michelle Obama. Now think about what Michelle Obama represents. Now think about the embodied essence of 'Michelle Obama.' Now open your eyes. Here she is."

To you people who are really confident with your "this doesn't look like her" shit: Sit down. Close your eyes. Thin… https://t.co/d53L0II6fX
Bess Kalb @bessbell

To you people who are really confident with your "this doesn't look like her" shit: Sit down. Close your eyes. Thin… https://t.co/d53L0II6fX

