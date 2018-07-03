"I commend whoever put it in a bag. It could have been much worse."

Someone dropped bags filled with an estimated 20 pounds of what appeared to be human poop on the sidewalk in San Francisco on Saturday, June 30.

The person said there were "huge bags of human waste" with a "horrible smell."

The person who snapped the photo above wrote that the bag was located near Polk and Cedar streets in an area of the city known as the Tenderloin.

Reddit user tusi2 then shared a photo of the bags for all to enjoy. The user told news outlet SFGate that they have lived in the Tenderloin for two years, adding that it wasn't exactly a typical Saturday find.

"I can't say I've seen anything like that," the user said. "I've seen open feces, smeared feces. I commend whoever put it in a bag. It could have been much worse."

The user also confirmed that the bag was gone by Sunday.

Rachel Gordon, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Public Works, told KTVU that the department doesn't know where the bags came from and will not be testing them.

"We just got rid of it. This is very unusual," she said.

Neither the Reddit user nor Gordon immediately responded to requests for comment.