BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Disgusted By A 20-Pound Bag Of Human Poop Found On A San Francisco Sidewalk

news

People Are Disgusted By A 20-Pound Bag Of Human Poop Found On A San Francisco Sidewalk

"I commend whoever put it in a bag. It could have been much worse."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 3, 2018, at 1:39 p.m. ET

Someone dropped bags filled with an estimated 20 pounds of what appeared to be human poop on the sidewalk in San Francisco on Saturday, June 30.

reddit.com

The shit bag was reported to the city's 311 hotline by multiple residents, who described it as a "huge plastic bag" that could be smelled at least 3 miles away.

sf311.org

The person who snapped the photo above wrote that the bag was located near Polk and Cedar streets in an area of the city known as the Tenderloin.

The person said there were "huge bags of human waste" with a "horrible smell."

The story began to go viral when someone posted on Reddit a screenshot of the incident from the app Citizen. The app said "twenty pounds of feces" were "dumped."

reddit.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user tusi2 then shared a photo of the bags for all to enjoy. The user told news outlet SFGate that they have lived in the Tenderloin for two years, adding that it wasn't exactly a typical Saturday find.

"I can't say I've seen anything like that," the user said. "I've seen open feces, smeared feces. I commend whoever put it in a bag. It could have been much worse."

The user also confirmed that the bag was gone by Sunday.

Rachel Gordon, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Public Works, told KTVU that the department doesn't know where the bags came from and will not be testing them.

"We just got rid of it. This is very unusual," she said.

Neither the Reddit user nor Gordon immediately responded to requests for comment.

People used the story as an opportunity to shit on San Francisco.

A new low for SF?? 20 pounds of human poop left on a San Francisco street corner. Eek! No thanks. I think I’ll just #staycation here in Arizona https://t.co/khyAdX3QUZ
Kari Lake Fox 10 @KariLakeFox10

A new low for SF?? 20 pounds of human poop left on a San Francisco street corner. Eek! No thanks. I think I’ll just #staycation here in Arizona https://t.co/khyAdX3QUZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many had questions.

How did we arrive at the 20lb figure? Was a scale involved? Did they contract out for a carny barker from a "Guess Your Weight" booth? Are shitsacks so common in SF that a city worker can make an assessment based on sufficient anecdotal experience with bags of shit? https://t.co/J9Uj5JHbep
Clever1 Local 3D Printworks @Clever113

How did we arrive at the 20lb figure? Was a scale involved? Did they contract out for a carny barker from a "Guess Your Weight" booth? Are shitsacks so common in SF that a city worker can make an assessment based on sufficient anecdotal experience with bags of shit? https://t.co/J9Uj5JHbep

Reply Retweet Favorite

Stay classy, San Francisco!

Wow! A big improvement for San Francisco! People are putting their feces in bags, rather than smearing it on buildings and sidewalks. Will used needles be next? https://t.co/yZ0EpIPmAM
Ryan Rodenbaugh @RyanRodenbaugh

Wow! A big improvement for San Francisco! People are putting their feces in bags, rather than smearing it on buildings and sidewalks. Will used needles be next? https://t.co/yZ0EpIPmAM

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT