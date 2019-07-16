"The Bachelorette" Epically Shut Down A Man Who Tried To Slut-Shame Her And Women Loved It
Hannah fucked in a windmill (twice), and she is proud of it.
"The Bachelorette" shut down a dude who tried to slut-shame her for having sex with other contestants, and fans are so here for it.
Hannah Brown, this year's star of the show, had been dealing for weeks with bad blood between self-proclaimed born-again virgin Luke Parker and the other men vying for her heart.
Luke had fought with nearly every other guy in the house, but Hannah still insisted they had a strong connection.
However, when it came time for this season's fantasy suite dates, Luke revealed his true colors. At dinner with Hannah, he said he wanted to "talk about sex."
He proclaimed if she admitted she had sex with any of the other contestants, he would leave. Luke also insinuated that if she had sex with any of the other men, she was being hypocritical in her Christian faith.
Hannah was understandably offended. She stood up for herself, proclaiming her right to her own sexuality while staying strong in her faith.
"The way that you just said that, why do you have the right to do that because you're not my husband," she said. "You're questioning me, and you're judging me, and you feel like you have the right to, and you don't at this point."
Luke then said if she admitted to having sex, he was "willing" to work through it, which made Hannah only more incredulous.
"I'm a grown woman and can make my own decisions, and I'm not strapped to a man right now," she said.
She added that his judgements was "just not okay."
Many women were disgusted by Luke's proclamations.
And news flash, some women have sex AND like it.
Hannah then kicked Luke to the curb and told him to leave. He wasn't having it. So Hannah then uttered the words that will live on in "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" history forever:
"I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me," she told him. "Obviously with how you feel, me fucking in a windmill, you probably wanna leave."
She then told the audience: "I didn't just go to the fantasy suite, I fucked in a windmill. And guess what, we did it a second time."
If you're wondering, the windmill sex was with Peter the pilot.
Fans loved it, calling her takedown the "best moment in Bachelor history."
Before he left, Luke asked Hannah if he could pray for her, to which fans said LOL.
Many women said it was refreshing to watch a woman be celebrated for owning her sexuality and not putting up with slut-shaming nonsense.
"Tonight we've seen consent portrayed as sexy as hell, and slut-shaming and purity culture shown to be the complete opposite. I rarely say this, but fuck yeah."
According to the previews for next week, Luke can't get the message and tries to come back later on in the show.
If all this wasn't enough, Luke created a Twitter account after the show aired on Monday to share his views on what happened.
He continued to call what Hannah did on the show a "sin."
Then Hannah responded.
"I’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap," she tweeted.
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.