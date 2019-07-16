"The Bachelorette" Epically Shut Down A Man Who Tried To Slut-Shame Her And Women Loved It

Hannah fucked in a windmill (twice), and she is proud of it.

"The Bachelorette" shut down a dude who tried to slut-shame her for having sex with other contestants, and fans are so here for it.

Hannah Brown, this year's star of the show, had been dealing for weeks with bad blood between self-proclaimed born-again virgin Luke Parker and the other men vying for her heart. Luke had fought with nearly every other guy in the house, but Hannah still insisted they had a strong connection. However, when it came time for this season's fantasy suite dates, Luke revealed his true colors. At dinner with Hannah, he said he wanted to "talk about sex." He proclaimed if she admitted she had sex with any of the other contestants, he would leave. Luke also insinuated that if she had sex with any of the other men, she was being hypocritical in her Christian faith. Hannah was understandably offended. She stood up for herself, proclaiming her right to her own sexuality while staying strong in her faith.

"The way that you just said that, why do you have the right to do that because you're not my husband," she said. "You're questioning me, and you're judging me, and you feel like you have the right to, and you don't at this point." Luke then said if she admitted to having sex, he was "willing" to work through it, which made Hannah only more incredulous. "I'm a grown woman and can make my own decisions, and I'm not strapped to a man right now," she said. She added that his judgements was "just not okay." Many women were disgusted by Luke's proclamations.

Luke acting as if Hannah's choices this season are mistakes he is willing to be the bigger person and forgive is really disgusting. He was never in love with @AlabamaHannah, he was obsessed with the idea of her - and he tried to force that false idea onto her #TheBachelorette

Gross. Luke P spewing toxic masculinity under the guise of ‘Christianity’ on Twitter overnight #thebachelorette

And news flash, some women have sex AND like it.

Hey @luke_parker777, just a little reminder that women can choose to have sex when they want to. It doesn’t mean they love God any less. Women can joke about sex, too. That doesn’t give you a right to use your religion to shame her for it. #TheBachelorette

This is 100% how Luke P thought the sex shaming talk was gonna go #TheBachelorette

Luke: I’m just saying if you’ve “slipped up” and had sex with other guys that means you have cooties and even though I say I love you I actually don’t. Hannah: I don’t want you to be my husband. #thebachelorette

Hannah then kicked Luke to the curb and told him to leave. He wasn't having it. So Hannah then uttered the words that will live on in "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" history forever:

I FUCKED IN A WINDMILL we are truly in the golden age of tv #theBachelorette

"I have had sex, and Jesus still loves me," she told him. "Obviously with how you feel, me fucking in a windmill, you probably wanna leave." She then told the audience: "I didn't just go to the fantasy suite, I fucked in a windmill. And guess what, we did it a second time." If you're wondering, the windmill sex was with Peter the pilot.

When she told Luke P that she fu$&ed in a windmill it made it worth dealing with his immature ass all season. That was the best moment in bachelorette history!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TheBachelorette

Fans loved it, calling her takedown the "best moment in Bachelor history."

“I answer to the Lord, I don’t answer to Luke.” Finally she said something that makes sense!!! #thebachelorette #windmill

Hannah finally breaking up with Luke by saying she fucked in a windmill twice 🙌🏼 #TheBachelorette

Hannah walking Luke P to the car #TheBachelorette

Before he left, Luke asked Hannah if he could pray for her, to which fans said LOL.

Luke: “can I pray over you?” The Audience: #theBachelorette

#TheBachelorette #TheBachlorette luke: “can I pray over you before I leave?” hannah, done with this shit:

“Can I pray for you?” Bitch, pray for your own self #TheBachelorette

Many women said it was refreshing to watch a woman be celebrated for owning her sexuality and not putting up with slut-shaming nonsense.

For those of us who grew up in evangelical purity culture, that GTFO-with-your-pure-marriage-bed-bullshit smackdown of Luke was INCREDIBLY satisfying. Bravo forever @AlabamaHannah #TheBachelorette

"Tonight we've seen consent portrayed as sexy as hell, and slut-shaming and purity culture shown to be the complete opposite. I rarely say this, but fuck yeah."

Tonight we've seen consent portrayed as sexy as hell, and slut-shaming and purity culture shown to be the complete opposite. I rarely say this, but fuck yeah #TheBachelorette

what @AlabamaHannah said tonight was important for so many reasons. i grew up in a Christian community that shamed women for having pre-marital sex. owning your body when your whole life you’re told it’s the property of the man you marry is a difficult thing (1/?)

According to the previews for next week, Luke can't get the message and tries to come back later on in the show. If all this wasn't enough, Luke created a Twitter account after the show aired on Monday to share his views on what happened. He continued to call what Hannah did on the show a "sin."

@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us.

@AlabamaHannah There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter. https://t.co/cU1YlEgeFB

Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me. https://t.co/BQpIn0TqEh

Then Hannah responded.

i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8