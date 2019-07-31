 Skip To Content
"The Bachelorette" Got Engaged But It Exploded In Her Face And Fans Can't Handle It

There was a happy ending though, maybe!

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on July 30, 2019, at 11:24 p.m. ET

The rumors were true: Jed is a fuckboy and America is pissed.

The Bachelorette Hannah Brown got her heart broken after choosing Jed Wyatt over Tyler Cameron for the final rose. Hannah and Jed got engaged, but then she found out he had a girlfriend when he left for the show, something fans have known for weeks.

If you aren't up on this season, start here. If you don't want to be spoiled for the finale, click away now.

Fans were heartbroken on second night of the two-night finale when Hannah broke up with Tyler, a fan favorite, after he poured his heart out to her.

me seeing hannah cut tyler off in the middle of his proposal speech #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale
Allison @allis0nnadeau

Literally bawling during Tyler’s proposal and SHE SAID NO...HOW??? LIKE HOW?? #TheBacheloretteFinale
codi evick @co_dolla

Hannah then picked Jed for the final rose and he proposed. A lot of people were not impressed.

my friends and me: joking sarcastically about how jed will bring his guitar to the proposal jed: actually brings his guitar to the proposal #TheBachelorette
jaime @averagejaime

BACHELORETTE SPOILER #bachelorettefinale
Rachel @RachinTheStars

If Jed brings his goddamn guitar out for his proposal speech, I swear to FRICKEN GOD. If I live the rest of my life never hearing that man sing again, it’d be too soon. #TheBachelorette
Alani Vargas @alanimv

The couple seemed happy. However, in June, a woman named Haley Stevens told People that she and Jed had been dating when he left for the show.

According to Stevens, Wyatt told her he had no intention on getting into a relationship with Brown, that "it’s not real. It’s acting."

“He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it," she said.

Since that interview, Bachelorette fans have been waiting for Jed to be exposed for the true snake he is.

me trying not to laugh while jed is getting exposed for being the lying piece of shit that he is #TheBacheloretteFinale
sofia 🥰🥰 @sofiaaangelicaa

watching the hot mess that is Jed trying to make excuses for being exposed #TheBacheloretteFinale
Sarah Hanlon @SarahHanlon_

The moment I’ve been waiting for all season. Hannah to rip Jed a new one &amp; dump him🍿 #TheBacheloretteFinale
Melissaaaa🌸 @missitalyxox

when jed gets exposed #TheBacheloretteFinale
ellie @ellie_318

In the show's After the Final Rose special, host Chris Harrison revealed Hannah had confronted Jed after the interview came out. Of course, producers were along for the ride.

Mood. #TheBacheloretteFinale @AlabamaHannah
The Bachelorette @BacheloretteABC

Jed tried to explain away the story and make excuses, but Hannah was done. Entertainment Tonight live-blogged the whole thing, if you want to read actually what she said.

Jed when Hannah confronts him ab saying “i love u” to his gf #TheBacheloretteFinale
abby m @abstuuur

And then she took off her ring. Fans loved it.

All of us when Hannah TOOK OFF THE RING #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale
Ramiro Paredes @RamiroParedes

My bf when Hannah threw the ring #TheBacheloretteFinale
lin @1OnlyLina

EVERYONE WHEN HANNAH B TOOK OFF THE RING #TheBachelorette
Maria @mariado_07

Back to the live special. Hannah announced the couple was no longer together. Jed came out and tried to defend himself again, but fans were only thinking about one thing: WHAT ABOUT TYLER.

Where us Tyler?! Where is he?! #TheBacheloretteFinale
The Okay Gatsby @KaraRose24601

Looking at the time like WHERE IS TYLER #TheBacheloretteFinale
Madi Thompson @MadiBit

Finally, Tyler came out. The season ended with Hannah asking Tyler to have a drink, basically, to give her another chance.

Hannah shooting her shot on live tv she truly is powerful #TheBacheloretteFinale
🌪🌪🌪 @violetslovers

Chris Harrison was all of us when Hannah asked Tyler out #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale
Mary Kate @marykateclegg

He agreed! In the words of Chris Harrison, many people shipped it.

If Tyler pulls out a ring right now Hannah would accept. But she asks him out for a drink. I’m all for this. #TheBachelorette
Alison Defreitas @alisondefreitas

Every girl when Hannah asked Tyler out #TheBacheloretteFinale
kanyon merrill @kanyon_merrill

They hoped Tyler and Hannah would work.

I don't think I've ever rooted so hard for two people to be together so damn bad in my life #TheBacheloretteFinale
carter @cartersully

Although, some weren't pleased Tyler had to settle for being second best.

Me trying to support Hannah but also not wanting Tyler to ever feel like he’s anyone’s second choice #TheBacheloretteFinale #thebachelorette
Lainey Bodenburg @l_bodenburg

I know about 98% of Bachelor Nation is happy about what happened at the end of the show, but I'm just gonna say it: Tyler is too good to be Hannah's backup plan (to Jed of all people). #TheBacheloretteFinale
Michael Peters @mpeters_10

