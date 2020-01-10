A contestant on the new season of The Bachelor is getting roasted online after she was caught using her own Instagram account to write flattering comments on one of her photos.

People are speculating she made herself a fan page and had meant to comment from that account but forgot to switch.



The Instagram account @BachSleuthers spotted the comment from Madison Prewett to herself on Thursday night and shared a screenshot on its story.

Prewett had shared a photo of herself with Bachelor star Peter Weber from their first date on the show, which aired Monday.

She then commented on her own photo: "Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real ❤️."