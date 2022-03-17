In his grief over losing Evans, Echard decided to try a new, yet also completely doomed strategy: radical transparency. At the last rose ceremony, he decided to announce to Windey and Recchia that he had slept with both of them, and had told both of them he was in love with them. Oh, and he was also in love with Evans. Of course, this didn’t go well. Why would anyone think this would go well? Both women were devastated. Watching Echard make these boneheaded decisions was like watching a train crash in real time, and I was hooked.

After what new host Jesse Palmer dubbed “the rose ceremony from hell,” the hits from Echard just kept on coming. First, he begged both Windey and Recchia to stay, and despite their obvious reservations, they agreed. He introduced both women to his parents and brothers, and then, after dragging them through this ritual, decided he actually wanted neither of them. Despite the fact that she had dumped him, it was Evans he wanted. He announced this to his family, who were understandably confused.

“You've put yourself in this situation, and this circumstance," Echard’s dad, Brian, a gruff boomer who had enough emotional intelligence to empathize with the women over his son, told him. "You screwed the pooch, in my opinion."

Did Echard listen to his parents, and take a step back to figure out if he really was in love with Evans, or just wildly, hopelessly unsure about what to do next? Of course not! Instead, it’s like he looked at the situation and thought, What’s the absolute stupidest thing I can do here? Then he gathered Windey and Recchia in a room and dumped them both at the same time.

Windey summed it up when she told Echard he sounded “ridiculous” doing this after having begged them to stay.

Echard did not treat Windey and Recchia very well, and many viewers are angry. However, I enjoyed watching this absolute mess without guilt because I am confident both women will be fine. Once they are out of the highly artificial and public “Bachelor bubble,” I am sure they will realize, like many before them, that they didn’t really want Echard anyway. If not, becoming co-Bachelorettes for next season, which ABC announced on Tuesday, should dry their tears.

The icing on the cake was when, after all that, Evans decided to give Echard one more chance before turning around and dumping him in the final rose ceremony. Come on! After all that, she just kicks him to the curb? It was hard to watch, but isn’t that what reality TV is all about?

Palmer had told the audience multiple times in the lead-up to the episode that the finale would be, as the show has promised many, many times in the past, the most “dramatic” ever. But this time, he may have been right. (Disgraced host Chris Harrison, who delivered that line for nearly 20 years, must be seething with jealousy right now.) It had everything: a man screwing up continuously and being called out for it, extreme twists and turns, and drama exaggerated to the highest possible degree. But then, there was one final twist: Evans announced during the reunion that she had decided to take Echard back, and they celebrated with a Say Anything–inspired photo shoot in People magazine. Hilarious!

Look, all this should remind Bachelor Nation what we’ve known all along: There is nothing normal about how this show presents relationships. But perhaps the producers knew they had to change the game after the two last seasons of The Bachelorette premiered to record-low ratings for the series. By casting a lead who took the show completely off the rails, the producers have made the most entertaining iteration that they have in years. It worked a charm on viewers; the Wrap reported this week that the season finale, which aired over two parts on Monday and Tuesday, was a ratings hit for ABC.

Maybe producers should just keep leaning into the mess. I thought I was done with this show and its tired antics, but this season I couldn’t get enough. If this is the future of The Bachelor, I’m all the way back in. ●