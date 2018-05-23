BuzzFeed News

Fans Are Screaming Because Ashley And Jared From "The Bachelor" Are Actually Dating

"If Ashley from the Bachelor can win over Jared after 3 years of him putting her in the friend zone than anything is possible, people. ANYTHING!!"

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 23, 2018, at 9:39 a.m. ET

STOP THE PRESSES. Ashley Iaconetti from The Bachelor is finally dating Jared Haibon after pursuing him on multiple iterations of the show for, like, THREE YEARS.

If you never watched the show...the duo first met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise. For Ashley, it was love at first sight, but Jared had always put her in the friend zone.

This led to Ashley having multiple meltdowns on the next season of BIP when Jared attempted to date other women.

But she is crying no more! As first reported in People, Ashley and Jared are now in luv and have released a 44-MINUTE video about their love story.

After watching this journey unfold for years, fans are naturally SCREAMING.

jared and ashley i are officially dating and i'm shook like we all KNEW it was gonna happen eventually but seeing it in writing i'm just https://t.co/PtJFBMt3Q8
jared and ashley i are officially dating and i'm shook like we all KNEW it was gonna happen eventually but seeing it in writing i'm just https://t.co/PtJFBMt3Q8

Even Bachelor expert Amy Kaufman is shook.

Guys. This Ashley and Jared news. I'm shook.
Guys. This Ashley and Jared news. I'm shook.

And if you're wondering, yes, we watched the video.

If you think I'm about to sit and watch Ashley &amp; Jared's 44 min video then you're absolutely right
If you think I'm about to sit and watch Ashley &amp; Jared's 44 min video then you're absolutely right

The whole thing.

That Jared and Ashley I video was actually very cute and I watched the entire thing
That Jared and Ashley I video was actually very cute and I watched the entire thing

In its entirety.

Didn't expect to spend my night watching Ashley I and Jared's love story (a 45 minute love story) but here we are
Didn't expect to spend my night watching Ashley I and Jared's love story (a 45 minute love story) but here we are

Many women were very moved!

me realizing that ashley i and jared are finally together #happytears
me realizing that ashley i and jared are finally together #happytears

They are very happy for Ashley!

I like to think I’m not Bachelor trash but then again I just saw that Ashley I and Jared are finally dating and started crying so
I like to think I’m not Bachelor trash but then again I just saw that Ashley I and Jared are finally dating and started crying so

Love is beautiful.

Ashley and Jared are finally dating from the bachelor series and I am crying 😭😭😭 she finally got her man and out of the friend zone
Ashley and Jared are finally dating from the bachelor series and I am crying 😭😭😭 she finally got her man and out of the friend zone

Other women were VERY inspired by Ashley's tenacity.

Jared and Ashley are dating. This definitely won't make me have completely distorted and unrealistic expectations for my life at all https://t.co/JEikwCLEAD
Jared and Ashley are dating. This definitely won't make me have completely distorted and unrealistic expectations for my life at all https://t.co/JEikwCLEAD

Her strategy worked!

PSA: if you watch the bachelor I’m letting you know now. Ashley I. &amp; Jared are together !!!! Long story short, don’t stop annoying him ladies. He’ll come around.
PSA: if you watch the bachelor I’m letting you know now. Ashley I. &amp; Jared are together !!!! Long story short, don’t stop annoying him ladies. He’ll come around.

ROLE 👏🏻 MODEL 👏🏻 .

Wow. Ashley I. is my role model. #NeverGiveUp https://t.co/FRiPT6tCSV
Wow. Ashley I. is my role model. #NeverGiveUp https://t.co/FRiPT6tCSV

YES YOU SHOULD, ANA.

Ashley finally got Jared? Guess i should continue stalking my crush and not give up huh 🤓
Ashley finally got Jared? Guess i should continue stalking my crush and not give up huh 🤓

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEEEE.

If Ashley I from the Bachelor can win over Jared after 3 years of him putting her in the friend zone than anything is possible people ANYTHING!!
If Ashley I from the Bachelor can win over Jared after 3 years of him putting her in the friend zone than anything is possible people ANYTHING!!

"If you're persistently crazy you can wear the man of your dreams down." YUP.

Jared and Ashley I. being together is just proof ladies that if you're persistently crazy you can wear the man of your dreams down
Jared and Ashley I. being together is just proof ladies that if you're persistently crazy you can wear the man of your dreams down

What friend zone???

IM AT THE GYM AND I JUST FOUND OUT ASHLEY I. AND JARED ARE DATING OH MY GOD YOU CAN GET OUT OF THE FRIENDZONE
IM AT THE GYM AND I JUST FOUND OUT ASHLEY I. AND JARED ARE DATING OH MY GOD YOU CAN GET OUT OF THE FRIENDZONE

Basically, this. 2018 is good!

Ashley I and Jared from The Bachelor are dating three years after paradise and Suits actress Meghan Markle is now royalty. What a time to be alive.
Ashley I and Jared from The Bachelor are dating three years after paradise and Suits actress Meghan Markle is now royalty. What a time to be alive.

