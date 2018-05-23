Fans Are Screaming Because Ashley And Jared From "The Bachelor" Are Actually Dating
"If Ashley from the Bachelor can win over Jared after 3 years of him putting her in the friend zone than anything is possible, people. ANYTHING!!"
STOP THE PRESSES. Ashley Iaconetti from The Bachelor is finally dating Jared Haibon after pursuing him on multiple iterations of the show for, like, THREE YEARS.
If you never watched the show...the duo first met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise. For Ashley, it was love at first sight, but Jared had always put her in the friend zone.
This led to Ashley having multiple meltdowns on the next season of BIP when Jared attempted to date other women.
But she is crying no more! As first reported in People, Ashley and Jared are now in luv and have released a 44-MINUTE video about their love story.
After watching this journey unfold for years, fans are naturally SCREAMING.
Even Bachelor expert Amy Kaufman is shook.
And if you're wondering, yes, we watched the video.
The whole thing.
In its entirety.
Many women were very moved!
They are very happy for Ashley!
Love is beautiful.
Other women were VERY inspired by Ashley's tenacity.
Her strategy worked!
ROLE 👏🏻 MODEL 👏🏻 .
YES YOU SHOULD, ANA.
ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEEEE.
"If you're persistently crazy you can wear the man of your dreams down." YUP.
What friend zone???
Basically, this. 2018 is good!
