A Mom Fired Her Babysitter After A Video Of Her Baby Being Doused With Water Went Viral

A mom in Indiana says she was horrified to learn a viral video showing a baby being doused with water featured her own infant daughter while she was under a babysitter's care.

Desiree Howell of Indianapolis took the video at a local splash pad Wednesday after witnessing what she thought was disturbing behavior by the babysitter.

The video shows the infant being doused by a big bucket of water while the babysitter stood by.

The woman quickly scoops up the child after she is hit with the stream.

Howell said she felt the behavior was abusive.

"Baby is crying. And swallowing this water. Pray this baby won't drown in her sleep," she wrote.

Howell told BuzzFeed News she had seen the babysitter do the same thing "multiple" times before she shot the video.

"I wanted to be able to get the video to put it on Facebook so I could find and notify the mother," she said.