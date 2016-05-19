BuzzFeed News

This Puppy Sitting In A Watermelon And Eating It Is The Best Thing

Just try and not smile.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 19, 2016, at 5:04 p.m. ET

This is Rolex, a French bulldog puppy who has won over Instagram with his incredible cuteness.

Instagram: @shelisrolex

Rolex shares an Instagram account with his older sister Sheli, a 1-year-old Frenchie. Together they have amassed over 17,000 followers.

Their owner, Natalie Shalom, told ABC News that Rolex is a "perfect little model."

"Everywhere we go, he captures everyone's attention," she said. "He has such a big personality. He's a character."

But Rolex is now kicking cuteness up a notch with this insanely adorable video of himself eating a watermelon...WHILE SITTING IN IT.

Instagram: @shelisrolex
OMG STAHP.

I'M SO HAPPY.

Shalom told ABC News that Rolex also enjoys peanut butter.

Instagram: @shelisrolex

Stay cute, Rolex!

Instagram: @shelisrolex
