This Puppy Sitting In A Watermelon And Eating It Is The Best Thing
Just try and not smile.
This is Rolex, a French bulldog puppy who has won over Instagram with his incredible cuteness.
Rolex shares an Instagram account with his older sister Sheli, a 1-year-old Frenchie. Together they have amassed over 17,000 followers.
Their owner, Natalie Shalom, told ABC News that Rolex is a "perfect little model."
"Everywhere we go, he captures everyone's attention," she said. "He has such a big personality. He's a character."
But Rolex is now kicking cuteness up a notch with this insanely adorable video of himself eating a watermelon...WHILE SITTING IN IT.
OMG STAHP.
I'M SO HAPPY.
Shalom told ABC News that Rolex also enjoys peanut butter.
Stay cute, Rolex!
