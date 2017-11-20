Women Are Applauding Ashley Graham's Subtle Shade At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret

The lingerie line is pretty notorious for not catering to plus-size women. The largest panty size they sell is an XL, and the largest bra size they sell is a 40DDD.

A woman named Dana Drew from California even started a petition a few years ago asking for the company to cater to more sizes. The petition has over 3,000 signatures.

"I love Victoria’s Secret so much that I even have their credit card," she wrote. "My money and my credit are good enough for them, but the fact that I can only buy items like perfume, lotion, and body spray sends the message that my body is not. Every year I watch the Angel fashion show and would love to purchase the items I see on my screen but can’t because Victoria’s Secret doesn’t sell plus sizes."