Women Are Applauding Ashley Graham's Subtle Shade At The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

news

"Imagine seeing girls like Ashley Graham walking the VS runway it'd be fucking amazing."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 20, 2017, at 12:08 p.m. ET

On Monday, Victoria's Secret filmed their annual fashion show in Shanghai. It featured many famous models, including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Lily Aldridge.

The show will air on Nov. 28 on CBS.
Aly Song / Reuters

However, though the show featured many different models, it was missing one demographic: plus-size women.

The lingerie line is pretty notorious for not catering to plus-size women. The largest panty size they sell is an XL, and the largest bra size they sell is a 40DDD.A woman named Dana Drew from California even started a petition a few years ago asking for the company to cater to more sizes. The petition has over 3,000 signatures."I love Victoria's Secret so much that I even have their credit card," she wrote. "My money and my credit are good enough for them, but the fact that I can only buy items like perfume, lotion, and body spray sends the message that my body is not. Every year I watch the Angel fashion show and would love to purchase the items I see on my screen but can't because Victoria's Secret doesn't sell plus sizes."
Victoria's Secret

Another person who thinks Victoria's Secret should include more body diversity in the show is model Ashley Graham. Last year, she told TMZ she was willing to walk the runway for them whenever they decided it was time.

"I mean, when Victoria's Secret calls me and asks me to be on their runway I'm gonna say yes," she said.

This year though, Graham decided to throw a little shade their way. On the day of the show, she posted a photo of herself looking fierce on the runway with a little addition: photoshopped angel wings.

"Got my wings! 🦋💐🌈😜 .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives," she wrote.

The original photo is from last year, when Graham modeled the holiday 2016 collection for the brand Addition Elle, which she models for and collaborates with.

Many women totally loved her subtle ~shade~.

Plus models for Victoria secret!!!! Let's do it already @VictoriasSecret @theashleygraham
Ayesha Perry-Iqbal @AyeshaPI

Plus models for Victoria secret!!!! Let’s do it already @VictoriasSecret @theashleygraham

They said she looked amazing, and the photo was perf.

OMG @theashleygraham I'M SCREAMING!!! YOU LOOK AMAZING!! 😭👏🏾🙌🏾🔥❤
Sheena ❤ 🇬🇧 🇯🇲 @Sheena_annmarie

OMG @theashleygraham I'M SCREAMING!!! YOU LOOK AMAZING!! 😭👏🏾🙌🏾🔥❤

Some had some choice words for Victoria's Secret.

So done with @victoriassecret How is @theashleygraham still not in your show? When are your sizes going to be inclu… https://t.co/hXbQdGmH7V
Jennifer Chowdhury @curves_words

So done with @victoriassecret How is @theashleygraham still not in your show? When are your sizes going to be inclu… https://t.co/hXbQdGmH7V

"Great move @theashleygraham ! We want to see diversity! Fashion for all!" one woman wrote.

Great move @theashleygraham ! We want to see diversity! Fashion for all! #VSFashionShow2017 #curves https://t.co/KSSVIgUgwd
Tereza Brantlova @teracek111

Great move @theashleygraham ! We want to see diversity! Fashion for all! #VSFashionShow2017 #curves https://t.co/KSSVIgUgwd

Another person used the hashtag #PlusSizeVictoriaSecret.

@theashleygraham if @VictoriasSecret ever does a plus size show: A- you'd rock the show and B- can i be a part of i… https://t.co/rlZSiPHpsN
Roxanne Al-khass @cookingwithroxy

@theashleygraham if @VictoriasSecret ever does a plus size show: A- you'd rock the show and B- can i be a part of i… https://t.co/rlZSiPHpsN

"Imagine seeing girls like ashley graham walking the vs runway it'd be fucking amazing," said one person.

imagine seeing girls like ashley graham walking the vs runway it'd be fucking amazing
ً @shadekink

imagine seeing girls like ashley graham walking the vs runway it'd be fucking amazing

BuzzFeed News has contacted Victoria's Secret for comment.

