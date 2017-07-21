Sean Spicer Quit And Everyone Is Remembering Him With The Best Memes
Goodbye Sean, we will never 4get u.
On Friday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position. Sad!
People immediately began to tweet out their feelings in remembrance of Sean. Many pictured what he's doing now.
Take a break, Sean, you deserve it.
Others chose to post some of his most memorable moments.
Like when he hid AMONG the bushes.
Memories.
Or when he took videos of President Trump in a truck.
Or, of course, when his lies turned into a fun meme.
The way we were...
Many people were also mourning the loss of Melissa McCarthy playing Spicer on SNL.
SO many good times.
♫ When we were young...♫
Can Melissa still keep playing him, though?
Some others imagined what Spicer will do next.
A tell-all book, perhaps?
"Can't wait to read Sean Spicer's tell all book, 500 pages of blank tear stained paper."
Or maybe more lofty goals?
All in all, goodbye, Sean. We will never 4get u.
