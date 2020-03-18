Mega-Influencer Arielle Charnas Confirms She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

The blogger behind Something Navy acknowledged she was fortunate to get tested, writing "it is the responsibility of our government office to ensure all Americans can access necessary tests."

Fashion influencer and designer Arielle Charnas confirmed on Wednesday morning that she had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, days after sharing her testing process with her 1.3 million followers on Instagram. In a long Notes app post, the blogger behind the Something Navy blog and clothing line confirmed she had the virus. She acknowledged she was fortunate to get a test at an NYC urgent care clinic, writing "it is the responsibility of our government office to ensure all Americans can access necessary tests."



She also shared her symptoms, which she noted can be different for everyone.

She also confirmed her husband, Brandon, was feeling ill as well and the entire family is quarantined, although her two young daughters are not sick. She also has alerted those she has been in contact with. "We are truly living in an unprecedented time, but if social media has shown us anything in the past couple of days, it's that we are all in this together," she said. On Monday, Arielle documented her process of getting a test on her Instagram stories.

Arielle Charnas

She got the test at a drive-up clinic owned by a friend, leading some people online to criticize her when so many Americans are unable to be tested.



However, some followers said they found Arielle's documentation of the entire process to be helpful.

"I think it’s important for you to share your symptoms so we know what to look for," one commenter said. "I think it’s important to let people know how serious it is and that anyone really could get it," wrote another. BuzzFeed News has contacted Charnas for comment.