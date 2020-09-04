Arielle Charnas Opens Her First Store And It's Perfectly Curated For Quarantine

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Arielle Charnas hasn’t had good press lately. The influencer and designer made a series of missteps during the pandemic, including getting a COVID-19 test when they were scarce and fleeing to the Hamptons during the stay at home orders. That led to her being eviscerated in the media and leading me in April to write that she had become “the unwitting poster child for what not to do in a pandemic.”



Since then, Arielle has faced further scrutiny, from a snafu with a florist on Instagram, to just this week, facing criticism for appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan Mexico as a white woman.

It’s under this cloud of drama that Arielle this week launched one of her most ambitious projects to date — a flagship store for her clothing line, Something Navy, in New York City’s West Village.

I decided to go check it out, and walked away with one overwhelming takeaway: Everything in the store, from the items sold to the precautions taken, is perfectly curated for the pandemic. It seems like Arielle wants to signal that she is taking coronavirus seriously, and wants her store to be a one-stop shop for staying at home.

Unlike every other retail store on the street, which I could stroll into as long as I had a mask on, Something Navy’s requirements to shop are much stricter for, according to its website, the “safety of their employees.” You have to book an appointment in advance online. At first, every spot for the next two weeks was booked, even though I was trying to go in the middle of the day. I checked back later and a spot opened up for Thursday.

As I rounded the corner and saw what they were displaying, I had to laugh. The mannequin was decked out in a tie-dye sweatsuit, an outfit that became so popular during the pandemic I dubbed it the “quarantine uniform” in a previous newsletter. It even had a scrunchie on the wrist.