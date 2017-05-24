BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Ariana Grande Is Suspending Her Tour Through June 5 After The Attack In Manchester

news

Ariana Grande Is Suspending Her Tour Through June 5 After The Attack In Manchester

Shows in London, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland have been cancelled so Grande's team can "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects for those lost."

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 24, 2017, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande is suspending her world tour through June 5 after the deadly terrorist bombing at her show in Manchester.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Grande's publicist confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the upcoming shows were cancelled after the attack, which left 22 dead and dozens more injured.

Email from Ariana Grande's publicist. Her tour is suspended until they can further assess the situation
Kimberley Dadds @KimberleyDadds

Email from Ariana Grande's publicist. Her tour is suspended until they can further assess the situation

Reply Retweet Favorite

The O2 Arena in London, which was scheduled to host the next two shows of the tour this week, also confirmed the news.

The arena's statement said that those who purchased tickets in London should contact "their point of purchase for a refund."

The tour has been suspended, the singer's publicists said, so Grande's team can "further assess the situation and pay our proper respects for those lost."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @arianagrande

In addition to the shows in London, shows in Poland, Belgium, Germany, and Switzerland were cancelled.

It was unclear whether the tour would resume after June 5. Grande tweeted about the attack shortly after, saying "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words." She has been silent on social media since.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @arianagrande

The singer has since returned to her home state of Florida, where she was greeted by her boyfriend Mac Miller and family on Tuesday, People reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT