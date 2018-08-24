Ariana Grande Is Going After Barstool Sports For Calling Pete Davidson "Butthole Eyes"

BuzzFeed News

"Never realized how badly I needed Ariana Grande to release a Barstool diss track called 'Butthole Eyes.'"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on August 24, 2018, at 8:29 a.m. ET

We all know Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are like super in looovvee right now. They are obsessed with each other!

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

So, when Barstool Sports came for her man, Grande was NOT happy. Especially because the blog asked if her fiance had, and I quote, "butthole eyes."

Twitter

Grande responded to Barstool on Twitter about the article, writing, "y'all do kno this man has an auto immune disease....right?"

Twitter

Davidson was diagnosed with Crohn's disease as a teenager.

Grande also claimed Barstool has been "begging" Davidson to go on its "stupid podcast" for three years, but she seems to have since deleted that tweet.

Twitter.com

People on Twitter were shook that Grande was engaging in a Twitter feud with the Barstool bros and their community.

I'm 100% here for watching the Ariana Grande vs Barstool Sports Twitter War of 2018™️
Cody @CodyRogers10

I’m 100% here for watching the Ariana Grande vs Barstool Sports Twitter War of 2018™️

Reply Retweet Favorite

It was their everything.

Never realized how badly I needed Ariana Grande to release a Barstool diss track called "Butthole Eyes"
Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

Never realized how badly I needed Ariana Grande to release a Barstool diss track called “Butthole Eyes”

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is the content we need on this platform!

Ariana Grande getting pissed because a Barstool blogger said that Pete Davidson has butthole eyes is one of the funniest things that has happened in a while
G @gabbib123

Ariana Grande getting pissed because a Barstool blogger said that Pete Davidson has butthole eyes is one of the funniest things that has happened in a while

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were just over it.

barstool twitter mob vs ariana grande twitter mob sounds like a good reason to delete this app
just a regular lobster @_dickrichardson

barstool twitter mob vs ariana grande twitter mob sounds like a good reason to delete this app

Reply Retweet Favorite

And of course, 'stoolies defended their God.

@ArianaGrande @barstoolsports He said no offense
Ty Moore @tysnotfunny

@ArianaGrande @barstoolsports He said no offense

Reply Retweet Favorite

As for Barstool, the writers and editors seem to be filled with glee over the turn of events.

I have to go bed because that means I'm that much closer to waking up to a New York Times article "Blogger says Pete Davidson has butthole eyes" and that is just about a perfect world
Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat

I have to go bed because that means I’m that much closer to waking up to a New York Times article “Blogger says Pete Davidson has butthole eyes” and that is just about a perfect world

Reply Retweet Favorite

Including the writer, who tweeted "pageviews."

pageviews
chaps @UncleChaps

pageviews

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically: TGIF.

What is happening in this world lmao drama everywhere, beauty community is crumbling, Ariana Grande replied to Barstool.. at least it's Friday
Han U Not? @hb4prez

What is happening in this world lmao drama everywhere, beauty community is crumbling, Ariana Grande replied to Barstool.. at least it’s Friday

Reply Retweet Favorite
