Ariana Grande Temporarily Disabled Instagram Comments Because Trolls Have Been Blaming Her For Mac Miller's Death

"What is wrong with you people?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on September 7, 2018, at 5:40 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande temporarily disabled her Instagram comments on Friday afternoon amid a flood of abuse from trolls, who wrote vile messages to the star in the wake of the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Getty Images / Dave Hogan for One Love Manchest

The comments were noticed and screenshot by people on Twitter. Many wrote, "this is your fault."

Miller died on Friday at age 26, reportedly from a suspected drug overdose. The pair broke up this year after about two years of dating. Grande is now engaged to Pete Davidson.

People are horrible, @ArianaGrande had to remove the option of commenting on her pics on Instagram because they were blaming her for Mac Miller's death. Ugh that's not okay.
Franko @sin_limite95

People are horrible, @ArianaGrande had to remove the option of commenting on her pics on Instagram because they were blaming her for Mac Miller’s death. Ugh that’s not okay.

At the time of their breakup in May, Grande wrote Miller was one of her "best friends" and "favorite people."

"I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you," she wrote.

However, a few weeks later, Grande called the relationship "toxic" on Twitter. She was responding to a fan who blamed Miller getting a DUI on the breakup.

@FlintElijah
Ariana Grande @ArianaGrande

@FlintElijah

She said she had struggled to support Miller through his addiction for years, and said it was not right she's getting blamed for his issues.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem," she wrote.

Still, this didn't stop Miller's fans from immediately blaming the pop star for his reported death. Soon after, Grande disabled her Instagram comments. About an hour later, they were restored. The trolls kept on coming.

was stalking ariana grande's instagram &amp; this happen
Aiman @memanskywalker

was stalking ariana grande’s instagram &amp; this happen

On Twitter, the abuse continued.

Men called her a "bitch."

And threatened her.

But many other fans were horrified and disgusted by the trolls.

Ariana Grande turned off commenting on all her recent Instagram post cause so many people keep commenting it's her fault Mac Miller passed .. y'all are disgusting
denise @luvcaiit

Ariana Grande turned off commenting on all her recent Instagram post cause so many people keep commenting it’s her fault Mac Miller passed .. y’all are disgusting

"What is wrong with you people?"

Alright I'm seeing a bunch of people blaming @ArianaGrande for Mac Miller dying! what's wrong with you people? Just because a relationship didn't workout that means you all are experts on their personal relationship? This world is a joke. R.I.P. #macmiller Most Dope 👍🏼 Praying
Cody Moore @LLC_YT

Alright I’m seeing a bunch of people blaming @ArianaGrande for Mac Miller dying! what’s wrong with you people? Just because a relationship didn’t workout that means you all are experts on their personal relationship? This world is a joke. R.I.P. #macmiller Most Dope 👍🏼 Praying

