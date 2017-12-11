BuzzFeed News

15 New Yorkers Who Were Totally Terrorized By The Bombing In Times Square

"Another idiot out there."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on December 11, 2017, at 10:19 a.m. ET

1. These "panicked commuters."

(The Daily Mail later deleted this tweet after getting trolled.)
Twitter.com

2. Don't freak out too much, guys!

Reuters Staff / Reuters

3. This lady who is already late to work and doesn't need your camera in her face, thank you very much.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

4. This woman who chatted on the phone as she evacuated.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images
5. These guys who look like they just woke up.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

6. This dude just chillin.

Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters

7. These bros, who didn't even bother turning off their tunes.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP / Getty Images

8. This lady getting a shot for the gram.

Reuters Staff / Reuters
9. These guys just annoyed it's backed up their commute.

Staff / Reuters

10. These "tourists and New Yorkers," who made sure to get a good video of the scene for Snapchat.

Meanwhile, dozens of New Yorkers and tourists use cellphones to record the scene and strain to see beyond the emerg… https://t.co/UFGi0anbkG
USA TODAY @USATODAY

11. This news anchor updating the public.

"New Yorkers not particularly panicked, but looking annoyed and aggrieved" - grateful for NY1 this morning
jess mcintosh @jess_mc

12. These commuters who aren't even walking down the escalator. Why do it?

Reuters Staff / Reuters
13. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who encouraged New Yorkers to "get back to work" and not let the attack disrupt their lives.

"Let's go back to work. We're not going to allow them to disrupt us, that's exactly what they want." NYC Gov. Cuom… https://t.co/fCbKbEhH8z
NBC News @NBCNews

14. NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill, who reminded us all not to live in fear.

.@NYPDONeill: "We are New Yorkers, we don't live in fear." https://t.co/ZUlCYV7RRU
Fox News @FoxNews

15. Finally, this amazing, heroic lady in Brooklyn.

"Another idiot out there." Elderly Brooklyn lady explains the situation to her fellow commuters.
Elizabeth @kitabet

Basically, don't worry America, we good.

how real new yorkers walk into work after a terrorist threat
Khris @khristen

Also, fuck off, terrorists!

