This Super Bowl Ad From Burger King Features Old Footage Of Andy Warhol Eating A Whopper

the whopper's out of the bag. keep eating like Andy. #EatLikeAndy

Burger King aired an ad during the Super Bowl on Sunday that featured archival footage of late artist Andy Warhol eating a Whopper.

The 45-second spot is simple. It shows Warhol taking the burger out of the bag and eating it. The spot ends with a hashtag: #EatLikeAndy.

A spokesperson for Burger King told BuzzFeed News that the ad was "37 years in the making."

The footage was originally shot by a Swedish filmmaker, Jorgen Leth, in 1982. It was a four-minute video he shot as a part of his film, “66 Scenes from America."

The spokesperson said the ad was "meant to break through the traditional Super Bowl commercial break" as "an almost silent, yet powerful work of art.

"Beyond the simplicity of the spot, it has a deeper meaning," they said. "It is also a testament to one of Warhol’s most iconic quotes about the greatness of the United States: 'What's great about this country is that America started the tradition where the richest consumers buy essentially the same things as the poorest.'"

The fast-food chain's global CMO, Fernando Machado, told Adweek an ad agency found the footage through research for the brand. They then worked to obtain rights to the footage from the Andy Warhol Foundation and those who owned the film rights.