BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Everyone Made The Same Grim Joke When Trump Had A Band Play Before His Climate Change Announcement

news

Everyone Made The Same Grim Joke When Trump Had A Band Play Before His Climate Change Announcement

"Kinda like the band playing on the deck of the Titanic?"

By Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 1, 2017, at 3:24 p.m. ET

On Thursday, President Trump held a press conference to announce his decision on whether to stay in the Paris Climate Accord. Before the announcement, the waiting crowd in the Rose Garden enjoyed some nice music.

Celebratory mood in the White House Rose Garden for Paris announcement. A jazz band is playing.
Jonathan Swan @jonathanvswan

Celebratory mood in the White House Rose Garden for Paris announcement. A jazz band is playing.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jordan Fabian of The Hill reported that the ensemble was a Marine band that was playing jazz music.

A Marine Corps band is playing jazz before the Paris accord announcement
Jordan Fabian @Jordanfabian

A Marine Corps band is playing jazz before the Paris accord announcement

Reply Retweet Favorite

How nice.

The White House has a band playing outside ahead of @realDonaldTrump's Rose Garden announcement about the… https://t.co/NmEx2XvfK3
Jeff Mason @jeffmason1

The White House has a band playing outside ahead of @realDonaldTrump's Rose Garden announcement about the… https://t.co/NmEx2XvfK3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pretty soon, everyone started to make the same salty joke.

Military jazz quartet accompanying Trump's Paris pull-out announcement at WH: "Surreal...its like the Titanic band,… https://t.co/G5skyKcTBW
Asawin Suebsaeng @swin24

Military jazz quartet accompanying Trump's Paris pull-out announcement at WH: "Surreal...its like the Titanic band,… https://t.co/G5skyKcTBW

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

They compared the band playing as the White House was expected to announce pulling out of the Paris agreement, meant to combat global warming, with the band that played as the Titanic sank.

@jeffmason1 @realDonaldTrump Kinda like the band playing on the deck of the Titanic?
Jeff Hite @KHQJeff

@jeffmason1 @realDonaldTrump Kinda like the band playing on the deck of the Titanic?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ah, memories.

Ahhhh, all those fond memories of the band on the Titanic. https://t.co/fXUuBF8m6l
talexander @talexander

Ahhhh, all those fond memories of the band on the Titanic. https://t.co/fXUuBF8m6l

Reply Retweet Favorite

"What was that Titanic tune? 'Nearer My God To Thee?'"

@jeffmason1 @realDonaldTrump What was that Titantic tune? "Nearer My God To Thee"?
Fredericton100 @Fredericton100

@jeffmason1 @realDonaldTrump What was that Titantic tune? "Nearer My God To Thee"?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Although some hearkened back to other historical events.

@Jordanfabian @lrozen Fiddling while Rome burns
Julie Bartlett @JulieLynn150

@Jordanfabian @lrozen Fiddling while Rome burns

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Others made some ~warming~ puns.

@Jordanfabian I'm glad that they're in the shade. It is a nice sunny day after all.
JustcallmeK @Ldymariinthesky

@Jordanfabian I'm glad that they're in the shade. It is a nice sunny day after all.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Jazz band in the Rose Garden playing 'Summertime'. A new lament for global warming as Trump pulls out of Paris."

Jazz band in the Rose Garden playing 'Summertime'. A new lament for global warming ?as Trump pulls out of Paris.
Kylie Morris @C4KylieM

Jazz band in the Rose Garden playing 'Summertime'. A new lament for global warming ?as Trump pulls out of Paris.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or are they gonna play this classic ditty?

The jazz band at the White House is now playing a stirring rendition of the classic tune "But Her Emails"
Eric Lach @ericlach

The jazz band at the White House is now playing a stirring rendition of the classic tune "But Her Emails"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others imagined what the band may have to play in if global warming destroys the Earth.

@sarahcwestwood
darth:™ @darth

@sarahcwestwood

Reply Retweet Favorite

"The jazz band playing at a White House event, circa 2040."

The jazz band playing at a White House event, circa 2040. https://t.co/KoE7obN0Sp
Jennifer Bendery @jbendery

The jazz band playing at a White House event, circa 2040. https://t.co/KoE7obN0Sp

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT