The Women From "Hamilton" Included "Sisterhood" In "America The Beautiful" And People Loved It

The Women From "Hamilton" Included "Sisterhood" In "America The Beautiful" And People Loved It

"The Super Bowl just got interesting. Girl power."

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on February 5, 2017, at 6:49 p.m. ET

Before the Super Bowl on Sunday, viewers were treated to a rendition of "America the Beautiful" by the original ladies of Hamilton.

The real reason I'm watching the Superbowl! #hamilton #schylersisters
Ashley Barnes @AshBtweetin

Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones were the three original "Schuyler Sisters" in the Broadway musical.

But they added something a little extra to the iconic song. After singing "brotherhood," they added, "and sisterhood."

The #SchuylerSisters better go on with that "and Sisterhood!" #SuperBowl
Ayanna P. @AyannaPrescod

The crowd went wild!

By far the best part of the super bowl so far #SuperBowl #schylersisters
Kennedy 🌙✨ @KENNEDYTHEBUNNY

And people online were like, yaaaaasss.

Love that they inserted "sisterhood" into America the Beautiful. Long overdue. #SuperBowl
morgandix @morgandix

They were so into the addition.

"And crown thy good with brotherhood AND SISTERHOOD from sea to shining sea." #HamilBowl #SchuylerSisters #WORK #Feminism @HamiltonMusical
Serena Hohenstein @SerenaHope14

"And don't forget sisterhood!"

And don't forget sisterhood! Yass ladies of #Hamilton #superbowl
Angie E. Morris @TheMBAMoms

Chrissy Teigen loved it, too.

SISTERHOOD
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

Some wondered if it was a subtle protest moment.

Skylar sisters! #SisterHood #SuperBowl 1/? Protest moments
John Ash @jcrash29

But others were just like, go ahead now, ladies.

Y'all know my girls from Hamilton #didthat and added a 'sisterhood' in 'America the beautiful'
Bumble Bri 🐝 @bribrans

"The Super Bowl just got interesting. Girl power."

AND.SISTERHOOD. 👏👏 The #SuperBowl just got interesting ✊🏼 #girlpower
Ali Skahan @alisonskahan

Of course, some wondered when the trolls would come out.

How long before the addition of "sisterhood" in America The Beautiful causes an uproar and mysoginists show their dumb faces? #superbowl51
Anthony Amor @anthonyamor

And come out they did.

But they couldn't take away from the moment online.

By far the best part of the super bowl so far #SuperBowl #schylersisters
Kennedy 🌙✨ @KENNEDYTHEBUNNY

"WORK."

"And sisterhood" - WORK! #SchylerSisters
Jocelyn Tubbs @JolafTubbs

