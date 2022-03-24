The Gospel Of Peloton’s Ally Love

Maybe it is the Peloton special sauce. Maybe I was starved for human contact. But the parasocial relationship I developed with the company’s instructors during the pandemic was greater than any I previously had with influencers or celebrities. When I shut the door, put my headphones in, and hop on the bike, I really feel like the instructors are speaking directly to me. I’m a fan of Jess Sims, a former basketball player with several catchphrases she repeats to cheer on her “team.” When I ran a 10K last year, I surprised myself by repeating her mantras in my head throughout the race. When she tells me not to quit (even if I am, at that moment, totally quitting), I swear she can see me through the screen. Other instructors have loyal fans too. Upbeat and sassy Cody Rigsby has his #boocrew and is known for his jokes and dancing on the bike, while Jess King hosts her own series, which she calls a “dance party.”

For many Peloton riders, this connection was a lifeline during the early stages of the pandemic, creating a sense that they weren’t just working out at home, they were part of a movement.

“It wasn't until the pandemic hit that I really started drinking the Kool-Aid,” rider Yasmina Pettine told me. “At the time I was struggling to lose weight, I was stressed out from a toxic job, and then perpetually stuck at home. The bike became my outlet, and the instructors were the only people I ‘interacted’ with for months during the height of the pandemic.”

And for members of the Love Squad, this movement is about more than just exercise. It’s about enlightenment and self-improvement.

“I really connect with Ally's brand of empowerment and spirituality,” Flores said. “She's like the voice you wish you had in your head reminding you that you are more than enough and you're amazing.”

During her rides, Love often espouses her personal dogmas, encourages her riders with analogies and stories, and spreads the Love Squad edicts of hard work, finding your own path, and enjoying each day.

“Take stock,” Love said during one Sundays With Love ride. “Take deep, internal stock of who you are, who you want to be, and who people say you are. … Small habits build character.”

“It's hard to explain or quantify what listening to someone saying positive and encouraging things to you for 30 minutes straight (or however long the class is) can do for you,” Flores said. “But, essentially, they make me feel great and really lift my spirits.”

Parker told me that taking a Sundays With Love class feels like “church.” And like a church service, Sundays With Love is not just about the sermon, but about coming together in a community. Peloton has many tools that make people feel connected virtually. Riders can see who else is taking the class, as well as their bio information and photos, and can “high-five” each other on the screen as they pedal. Parker has found these virtual interactions to be a good substitute for in-person community.

“Even from home, you feel a level of connection that's hard to replicate,” she said. “While I'm not physically in the studio, I feel connected, supported, and motivated.”