Brides Are Pleading For Info After A Popular Wedding Store Just Abruptly Closed Many Of Its Stores

Kodi Burdsall

Burdsall told BuzzFeed News she bought her dress eight weeks ago for her wedding, which is Oct. 6. It was supposed to arrive on Aug. 11.

"My dress was the first thing for the wedding I purchased," she said.

She said she learned about the closings after her sister sent her a message from a local news station Friday morning.

She said she is getting a refund from the boutique that she bought the dress from, and now has to start over.

"I'm a big organizer and planner and it feels defeating," she said. "I may have to get a dress I'm not in love with if it takes too long to order a new one."

Burdsall added that the owner of the small shop told her she would likely have to shutter her business because her inventory was all Alfred Angelo.