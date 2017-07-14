BuzzFeed News

Brides Are Pleading For Info After A Popular Wedding Store Just Abruptly Closed Many Of Its Stores

Brides Are Pleading For Info After A Popular Wedding Store Just Abruptly Closed Many Of Its Stores

"We're all basically screwed."

By Stephanie McNeal

Last updated on July 14, 2017, at 5:04 p.m. ET

Posted on July 14, 2017, at 12:24 p.m. ET

Brides and bridesmaids across the US are panicking after a popular wedding dress chain closed many of its locations Thursday with no warning, leaving purchased and ordered dresses in limbo.

Alfred Angelo is a national bridal chain that has been designing wedding gowns and bridesmaids dresses for over 80 years. It has retail stores across the country, and its designs are also sold in many other stores and boutiques.

However, on Thursday, brides-to-be and other women around the country were stunned when they visited their local store and found they were closed without warning.

One store in Indianapolis, shown above, posted a sign on the door informing customers they were closing their doors.&quot;We are so sorry,&quot; the sign said. &quot;We knew NOTHING.&quot;
One store in Indianapolis, shown above, posted a sign on the door informing customers they were closing their doors.

"We are so sorry," the sign said. "We knew NOTHING."

Pretty soon, people began to flood social media with images of similar signs on their local store.

Some signs, like this one, urge customers to contact a person who appears to be an attorney. BuzzFeed News has attempted to contact that person.

Others shared photos of bewildered brides showing up to get a peek at their dream dress and being met with the paper sign.

"So @AlfredAngelo called me last week saying my dress is ready for pick up and today I see this sign. Now what??" one stunned customer wrote.

In addition, the Palm Beach Post reported Thursday that employees were seen leaving the company's corporate headquarters "en masse."

“Everyone left one-by-one with cardboard boxes, plants,” one anonymous employee told the newspaper. “One of them said they were all fired today … It was so bizarre.”

On Friday, the company officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in federal court in Florida. It stated in court documents it owes between $50 million and $100 million, and only has between $1 million and $10 million in assets.

The court records state the company's board of directors agreed on Monday to file for bankruptcy.

Alfred Angelo has released no official statement on the closures or its bankruptcy filing, either on its website or through social media. When BuzzFeed News attempted to contact a spokesperson for the company, her mailbox was full.

In addition, three stores contacted by BuzzFeed News did not answer when contacted during normal business hours. All three stores also had full voicemail boxes.

Brides and bridesmaids who spoke with BuzzFeed News said they have received no word from the company about what is going on. Take Kodi Burdsall from Indiana, who bought her Alfred Angelo dress from a local boutique.

Kodi Burdsall

Burdsall told BuzzFeed News she bought her dress eight weeks ago for her wedding, which is Oct. 6. It was supposed to arrive on Aug. 11.

"My dress was the first thing for the wedding I purchased," she said.

She said she learned about the closings after her sister sent her a message from a local news station Friday morning.

She said she is getting a refund from the boutique that she bought the dress from, and now has to start over.

"I'm a big organizer and planner and it feels defeating," she said. "I may have to get a dress I'm not in love with if it takes too long to order a new one."

Burdsall added that the owner of the small shop told her she would likely have to shutter her business because her inventory was all Alfred Angelo.

The panic is not only affecting brides, but also entire bridal parties who were to be outfitted by the company.

One bridesmaid, Christine Pegg, told BuzzFeed News that she and three others ordered bridesmaid dresses directly from Alfred Angelo for her sister-in-law's upcoming nuptials.

After hearing the news, Pegg called the store she ordered from, and then a few others, trying to get answers.

She said when she finally got someone on the phone, she was told to contact the attorney.

"I'm not holding my breath on this," she said. "My next step is to dispute the charge with my credit card, as a sales associate I spoke to yesterday advised. She also literally told me, 'We're all basically screwed.'"

Amid the panic, on social media many small business are offering to help brides out, with discounts and rush shipping.

National bridal chain David's Bridal also announced Friday it is offering discounts and rush shipping to Alfred Angelo customers affected by the closures.

"With 300+ stores nationwide, many in close proximity to Alfred Angelo locations, David’s Bridal is in a unique position to help brides find 'the dress' which fits her style, budget and vision," a spokesperson for the company said in a press release.

"With 300+ stores nationwide, many in close proximity to Alfred Angelo locations, David’s Bridal is in a unique position to help brides find 'the dress' which fits her style, budget and vision," a spokesperson for the company said in a press release.

