Krystal Robertson

Aside from cosmetics considerations, Robertson says her condition means she'll burn if she's exposed to the sun for too long, and also affects her eyesight.

But when it comes to makeup, most foundations Robertson has tried would leave her with a "weird yellow–orange ring around my face," she said.

"Even if I bought the lightest shade for that brand, it would still be darker than my complexion," she said.

Unfortunately, Robertson said these makeup mishaps led her to be bullied in high school.

"One day it was so bad," she said. "I did my makeup in bad lighting and I didn't know until I got outside and on the bus. The kids laughed at me all day it was horrible. As soon as I got off the bus, I headed to bathroom and washed and scrubbed my face to get the makeup off."