There is commitment to a bet, and then there is this guy.

This is Adam McPherson, a 23-year-old guy from Minnesota. He graduated with a psychology degree from Saint John's University, he told BuzzFeed News.

Adam has a group of buddies from college who have participated in a fantasy football league for the past four years. They decided that whoever comes in last in the league should have to suffer some form of punishment.

He had done well in previous years, so wasn't too worried about it, he said.

The group came up with the idea after a brainstorm, and thought it would "be really funny to see one of us go in there and take it," Adam said.

Last year, they had the brilliant idea of forcing the league loser to take the ACT, the standardized test to determine college readiness. Yes, the loser would have to actually take the entire four-and-a-half-hour-long test.

Unfortunately for Adam, he came last in the league. So, true to his word, he signed up for the ACT on Sept. 9. Turns out, all you need to do to take it is sign up and pay the registration fee.

Last Saturday, Adam woke up at 8 a.m. and headed to a local high school to take the test. His buddy snapped a pic of him looking scholarly.

Adam said he definitely felt out of place among all the teenagers taking the test.

"I think a couple of them gave me some strange looks, but no one really called me out on it," he said.

He "kind of tried" to answer the questions, because the alternative would be just sitting there staring into space. By the time he got to the science section though, he said he was pretty over it.

The math section was particularly tough, and it reminded him "how kind of useless all that stuff is."

"I was in there almost as a joke," he said. "I felt a little bad, but in the end I paid my money just like they did."