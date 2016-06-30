Adnan Syed Of "Serial" Podcast Is Granted A New Murder Trial

Syed's conviction in the death of Hae Min Lee has been vacated.

Adnan Syed, whose conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee was the subject of the wildly popular first season of the podcast Serial , has been granted a new trial.

Judge Martin P. Welch on Thursday granted Syed the new trial Thursday after a highly publicized post-conviction hearing earlier this year.

Welch said he agreed with Syed's attorney, C. Justin Brown, that the original defense attorney, Cristina Gutierrez, had fallen "below the standard of reasonable judgment" during the first trial.

He cited the fact that Gutierrez failed to cross-examine a witness who testified about the reliability of cell phone data in determining a person's location, even though she had been informed the data might not be accurate.

Welch also noted that Gutierrez did not call a potential alibi witness to testify, though he said that failure didn't meet the standard for a new trial.

That witness, Asia McClain, claims she saw Syed in the library during the time prosecutors say Lee was killed in 1999. She also reaffirmed her statements in a February court appearance.