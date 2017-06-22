This Paperclip Is $185 And We Have A Lot Of Questions About It

BuzzFeed News

"It ain't just a paperclip, it's Prada."

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on June 22, 2017, at 7:44 p.m. ET

Do you have money to blow AND need a way to neatly clip all that excess cash together? Well, Barney's has you covered. The store is selling a Prada-brand paperclip for the low, low price of $185.

According to the store, the product is actually a &quot;paperclip-shaped money clip.&quot; Of course, it has the words Prada on one side, so everyone knows you&#x27;re bougie.It is about 6.25cm long and 2.25cm wide and made in Italy!
According to the store, the product is actually a "paperclip-shaped money clip."

Of course, it has the words Prada on one side, so everyone knows you're bougie.

It is about 6.25cm long and 2.25cm wide and made in Italy!

Recently, people on Twitter got word of this "paperclip-shaped money clip," and the backlash was swift.

Ready for another round of "ridiculous things I've ever seen"? I present to you, a 185$ paper clip. I can't.
Laura Vitale @LaurasKitchen

Ready for another round of “ridiculous things I've ever seen”? I present to you, a 185$ paper clip. I can't.

They really couldn't handle this was an actual product.

Rich ppl so rich they pay for designer paper clips
brooklynSids @HennaThis

Rich ppl so rich they pay for designer paper clips https://t.co/ebzz2Tu7Gs

"By the time I buy the paperclip, there won't be enough for it to hold," one person said.

@Cuhitslili @ElegantIife By the time I buy the paperclip, there won't be enough for it to hold 😭
Brown Suga @tohrusoma_anna

@Cuhitslili @ElegantIife By the time I buy the paperclip, there won't be enough for it to hold 😭

Some people wondered what the paperclip actually does to warrant such a high price. Is it Clippy in disguise?

Lmaoooo this the talking Microsoft paperclip ???
King 🤴🏾 @_KingRighteous

Lmaoooo this the talking Microsoft paperclip ??? https://t.co/v7A07vdYIf

Or does it have super paper clip powers?

this paper clip must gone clip answers in my brain during finals week? oh ok then
godschildCiCi 💋 @ciunnateelo

this paper clip must gone clip answers in my brain during finals week? oh ok then https://t.co/koDWP3tDX1

"Better be able to hold my life together," said one smart consumer.

Shit better be able to Hold my Life together ....
SnapChat : Bshadanti @ShayyTorres_

Shit better be able to Hold my Life together .... https://t.co/aRs76yzRKN

A lot of other people though, were like, goals.

A Prada paperclip... goals
M¥LES @mylesva10

A Prada paperclip... goals https://t.co/RdKeiRpT3A

I mean, I wouldn't hate Prada paperclip money.

mood: being wealthy enough to have a $185 Prada money paperclip
VENUS @DEVILDIOR

mood: being wealthy enough to have a $185 Prada money paperclip

"I am this paperclip."

This paper clip is me… I am this paperclip :)
j. @Jauhna2122

This paper clip is me… I am this paperclip :)

If you're on a budget, don't worry. You can get a non-Prada paperclip for Barney's for the low price of $150.

Gotta love Barney's!

It ain't just a paper clip, it's Prada.
Ale✨ @1AlejandraF_

It ain't just a paper clip, it's Prada. https://t.co/3xbIGLJFzd

