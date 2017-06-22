This Paperclip Is $185 And We Have A Lot Of Questions About It
"It ain't just a paperclip, it's Prada."
Do you have money to blow AND need a way to neatly clip all that excess cash together? Well, Barney's has you covered. The store is selling a Prada-brand paperclip for the low, low price of $185.
Recently, people on Twitter got word of this "paperclip-shaped money clip," and the backlash was swift.
They really couldn't handle this was an actual product.
"By the time I buy the paperclip, there won't be enough for it to hold," one person said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some people wondered what the paperclip actually does to warrant such a high price. Is it Clippy in disguise?
Or does it have super paper clip powers?
"Better be able to hold my life together," said one smart consumer.
A lot of other people though, were like, goals.
ADVERTISEMENT
I mean, I wouldn't hate Prada paperclip money.
"I am this paperclip."
If you're on a budget, don't worry. You can get a non-Prada paperclip for Barney's for the low price of $150.
Gotta love Barney's!
-
Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.