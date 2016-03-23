This Woman's Didn't Shy Away From Discussing Her Sister's Cause Of Death In Her Obituary

"The only reason depression and suicide are such pervasive problems is because we don’t know how to talk about them.”

A woman in Minnesota has written a heartbreakingly honest obituary for her 31-year-old sister, who committed suicide.

Eleni Pinnow told BuzzFeed News that her sister Aletha was an incredible and "vivacious" person who she always imagined growing old with, like Patty and Selma from The Simpsons.

"My sister was the kindest most awesome person you will ever meet who advocated for everyone but herself," she said.

Aletha had so many great qualities, and was incredibly beloved, but Pinnow said her sister struggled for years to see those qualities in herself.

"My sister was lied to by her depression," she said.