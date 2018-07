A Woman Who Survived A Flesh-Eating Bacteria Is Showing Off Her Beach Body For The Best Reason

"We are ALL made with imperfections and there is so much beauty in our flaws."

A woman who miraculously survived a flesh-eating bacteria four years ago has posted an inspiring message about loving her beach body.

Aimee Copeland of Georgia made national headlines in 2012 when she contracted necrotizing fasciitis.

The then-24-year-old was out enjoying nature with friends when they spotted a homemade zip-line. Copeland was playing on the zip-line when it snapped, gashing her leg, her father wrote at the time.

She was treated for the wound and sent home. However, just a few days later, her friend noticed Copeland was "pale and weak."

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with the disease.