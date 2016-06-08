A Woman Who Survived A Flesh-Eating Bacteria Is Showing Off Her Beach Body For The Best Reason

"We are ALL made with imperfections and there is so much beauty in our flaws."

A woman who miraculously survived a flesh-eating bacteria four years ago has posted an inspiring message about loving her beach body.

The then-24-year-old was out enjoying nature with friends when they spotted a homemade zip-line. Copeland was playing on the zip-line when it snapped, gashing her leg, her father wrote at the time.

She was treated for the wound and sent home. However, just a few days later, her friend noticed Copeland was "pale and weak."

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with the disease.