A Report That Condoleezza Rice May Be The Next Browns Head Coach Has Everyone Very Confused

The team's head coach has since denied the report in a statement.

By Stephanie McNeal

Posted on November 18, 2018, at 2:54 p.m. ET

A report the Cleveland Browns are considering Condoleezza Rice as their next head coach had many scratching their heads on Sunday, but the team said it isn't true.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said in a report on Sunday that according to a source, the team was considering interviewing the former secretary of state to lead the team.

A woman has never even interviewed for a head coaching position with the NFL, let alone become the head coach.

While this choice may seem random, Schefter reported that Rice has been getting more involved in sports since serving in the Bush White House.

She served on the College Football Playoff selection committee, and recently chaired a commission on college basketball.

She is also a lifelong Browns fan.

However, the general reaction online was WTF?

Adam Schefter just reported the Browns are considering interviewing Condoleezza Rice as their next head coach.
People had a lot of jokes.

Browns HC: Condoleezza Rice Browns OC: Justin Trudeau Browns DC: a large gun pointed at the opposing sideline Browns ST: one of those educational skeletons from science class
And some had a lot of commentary.

The Cleveland Browns are seriously considering Condoleezza Rice as their new head coach. She screwed up 9/11, she screwed up Iraq, everything she touches falls apart... she’d be perfect for the Browns.
List of people the Browns are interested in interviewing for the HC position Condoleezza Rice Harry Potter Bugs Bunny Johnny Manziel Michael Scott Bob Ross Mr. Krabs Pat McAfee Denzel Washington Lil Dicky Hue Jackson Michael Jackson Bo Jackson Amelia Earhart The opossum
Though some were into it!

All for interviewing Condoleezza Rice. Strong, intelligent, driven woman. Noted Browns fan. College Football Playoff Committee member. If nothing else, you could at least get her thoughts on the direction of the organization. #Browns
But mostly, people thought the report was very 2018.

YOUR MOST ANNOYING FRIEND: Think about it man, we’re all just living in a simulation, man. YOU: Please stop with the edibles. ESPN: The Cleveland Browns are considering making Condoleezza Rice their new head coach. YOU: I apologize for mocking you, please pass the edibles.
Yup.

Imagine going back 10 years and telling yourself "Donald Trump will be president, and Condoleezza Rice will be head coach of the Cleveland Browns." WHAT https://t.co/tv2ApNDtlL
However, Browns general manager John Dorsey denied the report to BuzzFeed News.

“Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan," he said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Rice herself also said in a statement she is "not ready to coach."

However, she said the time was long overdue for a female head coach in the NFL.

"One doesn't have to play the game to understand it and motivate players," she said. "But experience counts -- and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.

