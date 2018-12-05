People Want Justice After A Good Samaritan Was Killed Giving Money To A Stranger With A Baby

People are calling for justice for a Baltimore mom and engineer who was killed while trying to give money to a woman she thought was holding a baby in the cold.

Jacquelyn Smith, 54, was in the passenger seat of a car on Saturday when she spotted a young woman panhandling, the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement.

The woman, who was black, was carrying a bundle and had a sign that read “Please Help Me Feed My Baby,” police said.

When Smith reached out to give the woman money, a black male appeared and stabbed Smith, according to the police statement. Both of the suspects fled.

Smith later succumbed to her injuries.

Her husband, Kevin Smith, was with her in the car. He told local media he and his wife had been out celebrating his daughter’s birthday and that his wife “just felt moved” to help the woman when she saw her on the side of the road in the cold.