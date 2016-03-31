A Mom Who Had "Memory" Photos Created With Her Daughter Is Now Accused Of Killing Her

A photographer said Jeanie Ditty asked him to photoshop her daughter, Macy Grace, into graveside pictures of herself — just a month after she allegedly killed the girl.

A mom in North Carolina had the below photo created in January, featuring her at her 2-year-old daughter's grave with a ghostly image of her child behind her. Two months later, the mom was charged with killing the girl.

Jeanie Ditty, an active duty soldier at Fort Bragg, and her boyfriend, Zachary Earl Keefer, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Macy Grace Ditty last week.

The toddler was rushed to a local hospital on Dec. 2 covered in bruises and unresponsive, according to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The toddler was rushed to a local hospital on Dec. 2 covered in bruises and unresponsive, according to a report from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The injuries were "consistent with child abuse" and had occurred within 24 hours of her being brought to the emergency room, police said. Doctors tried to save Macy Grace, but she died of her injuries two days later.

Ditty told police that she noticed her daughter was acting like she was sick the night she was hospitalized — so she called Keefer to check her out, the Fayetteville Observer reported.

Keefer, a paramedic, told authorities Macy seemed fine to him, but later he heard a strange noise and realized she was choking on her own vomit, the Observer reported. The couple then took the child to the hospital, but it was too late.

Ditty is still legally married to Macy's father, Kevin Ditty, who is also a soldier stationed at Fort Bragg, Macy's maternal great-aunt, Michelle Smith, told BuzzFeed News. The couple had split shortly before Kevin Ditty deployed, and he was overseas when Macy Grace died, she said. He was flown home after his daughter's death.