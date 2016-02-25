BuzzFeed News

A High School Honors Student Was Allegedly A Grown Man Posing As A Teen

A High School Honors Student Was Allegedly A Grown Man Posing As A Teen

Artur Samarin was reportedly a model student before he was arrested and exposed to allegedly be a 23-year-old Ukrainian immigrant.

By Stephanie McNeal

Last updated on February 29, 2016, at 9:59 a.m. ET

Posted on February 25, 2016, at 2:46 p.m. ET

A high school honors student in Pennsylvania has been arrested on accusations that he is actually a 23-year-old man posing as a teenager.

Artur Samarin, an immigrant from Ukraine, was arrested Tuesday on charges of identity theft and tampering with public records, according to the Associated Press.

"I'm here for a reason," Samarin told ABC 27 from jail. "I'm here in this prison because I've done a crime. I'm a criminal, unfortunately, but it is true."

The 23-year-old had been posing as an 18-year-old senior at Harrisburg High School, under the name "Asher Potts," Harrisburg police told the AP.

Samarin had allegedly assumed his new identity after his visa expired. He had a driver's license with his fake identity on him when he was arrested, the AP reported.

The Harrisburg Police Department didn't immediately return a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Under his false identity, Samarin was a model student and citizen, ABC 27 reported.

He was a member of the school's NJROTC and served on a panel at a January youth summit, the station reported.

He even met with state lawmakers. State Rep. Patty Kim tweeted a photo of herself with Samarin, aka Potts, in 2014, saying he was "going places."

She claimed he was a sophomore who had a 4.16 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society.

One Twitter user who claimed to know "Potts" from school said she was frightened to hear of the news.

A spokesperson for the Harrisburg School District confirmed the arrest to ABC 27 and said the district is taking the matter seriously.

