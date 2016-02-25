A High School Honors Student Was Allegedly A Grown Man Posing As A Teen

Artur Samarin was reportedly a model student before he was arrested and exposed to allegedly be a 23-year-old Ukrainian immigrant.

Asher Potts, #HBG HS soph with a 4.16 GPA in ROTC is a new member of the Nat'l Honor Society. #goingplaces #proud

A high school honors student in Pennsylvania has been arrested on accusations that he is actually a 23-year-old man posing as a teenager.

Artur Samarin, an immigrant from Ukraine, was arrested Tuesday on charges of identity theft and tampering with public records, according to the Associated Press

"I'm here for a reason," Samarin told ABC 27 from jail. "I'm here in this prison because I've done a crime. I'm a criminal, unfortunately, but it is true."

The 23-year-old had been posing as an 18-year-old senior at Harrisburg High School, under the name "Asher Potts," Harrisburg police told the AP.

Samarin had allegedly assumed his new identity after his visa expired. He had a driver's license with his fake identity on him when he was arrested, the AP reported.

