A 20-Year-Old Was Dragged To Her Death By A Party Bus At A Frat Party And The Frats Are Now Suspended

Four fraternities at Texas State University have been suspended after a 20-year-old sorority girl was dragged to her death by bus at an event last fall.

San Antonio Express-News reported. Jordin Taylor was a 20-year-old freshman respiratory care major at the school and a member of Alpha Delta Pi, thereported.

Her body was found on Oct. 29 underneath a shuttle bus after an event featuring multiple fraternities, the Star-Telegram reported.

The bus had broken down at the Cool River Ranch venue that night, and the driver had left it. When a mechanic arrived to fix the bus the next day, he found the student's body underneath.

"The female somehow came into contact with the bus and was drug over 500 feet," Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke told the Burleson Star in a news release.

Zwicke told the Star-Telegram that the death appeared to be an accident and Taylor's injuries indicated she had been "struck and dragged by the bus."

The bus company involved, the Skyline Party Bus Company, had five safety violations in the year before the incident, KXAN reported.