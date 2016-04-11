A "Fun Mom" Has Been Charged After Her 16-Year-Old Died While They Partied Together

"We think the only reason he did it was to get her approval."

A 16-year-old boy died last week after he overdosed on heroin while partying with his mom and her friend in an Ohio motel room, police say.

Andrew Frye, a high school student, was found dead lying facedown on a chair in a room filled with drug paraphernalia, Steve Barry of the Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference .

Heather Frye said to police that she wanted to be the "fun weekend mom," a detective in the case told reporters at the press conference.

Detective Jason Kline said the mom had brought her son, whom she had never had custody of, to the motel to stay overnight.

Kline said Heather Frye told her son that if he wanted to do heroin, he would have to go to the bathroom so she wouldn't have to watch him do it. She then lay down on a couch.

At some point, Heather Frye realized that her son was unresponsive. Barry said that police received a 911 call to the motel room on Wednesday night and immediately rushed to the scene. However, authorities soon realized Andrew was dead.

"It was quite apparent that Andrew had been deceased for some time and there was nothing they could do," Barry said.