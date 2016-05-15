A Flight Attendant Allegedly Stole Nearly 1,500 Mini Bottles Of Alcohol

Rachel Trevor has been indicted after allegedly swiping the bottles from the planes she worked on.

A flight attendant in Tennessee has been indicted after she allegedly stole nearly 1,500 mini bottles of alcohol and sold them on Craigslist.

Rachel Trevor, 28, is facing multiple charges after she allegedly pilfered the airline's alcohol and sold it online, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said in a release

Trevor was an employee of Endeavor Air, a regional affiliate of Delta Airlines headquartered in Minnesota, ABC News reported. Trevor operated out of Memphis.

Authorities said that Trevor allegedly would wait until a flight was over, and then sneak the 50-milliliter bottles into her bag. She swiped bottles of rum, gin, and whiskey, among others, they said.

Trevor then allegedly took the bottles home, where she listed them on Craigslist for $1 each. The bottles cost $8 each onboard the plane, investigators said.