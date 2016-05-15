BuzzFeed News

A Flight Attendant Allegedly Stole Nearly 1,500 Mini Bottles Of Alcohol

A Flight Attendant Allegedly Stole Nearly 1,500 Mini Bottles Of Alcohol

Rachel Trevor has been indicted after allegedly swiping the bottles from the planes she worked on.

By Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

Posted on May 15, 2016, at 1:46 p.m. ET

A flight attendant in Tennessee has been indicted after she allegedly stole nearly 1,500 mini bottles of alcohol and sold them on Craigslist.

Rachel Trevor, 28, is facing multiple charges after she allegedly pilfered the airline's alcohol and sold it online, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said in a release.

Trevor was an employee of Endeavor Air, a regional affiliate of Delta Airlines headquartered in Minnesota, ABC News reported. Trevor operated out of Memphis.

Authorities said that Trevor allegedly would wait until a flight was over, and then sneak the 50-milliliter bottles into her bag. She swiped bottles of rum, gin, and whiskey, among others, they said.

Trevor then allegedly took the bottles home, where she listed them on Craigslist for $1 each. The bottles cost $8 each onboard the plane, investigators said.

The airline told ABC News that Trevor has been fired.

"Endeavor Air expects nothing short of the highest standard of integrity from our employees and takes seriously any activity that falls short of that expectation," the spokesperson said.

Trevor is facing charges of theft of property over $10,000, unlawful sale of alcohol, and unauthorized transportation of alcohol and unauthorized storage of liquor for sale.

