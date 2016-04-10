A Dog Was Found Abandoned With Its Muzzle Duct-Taped Shut

Authorities are offering a cash reward for anyone with information about the pup.

Authorities in New York are appealing for information after a man found a dog abandoned by the side of the road with its muzzle duct-taped shut.

The dog had been abandoned with duct tape wrapped around its muzzle. It was picked up by a local animal shelter.

Roy Gross, the chief of the county's SPCA, said that investigators are determined to find the people responsible for harming the dog.

"To leave this dog unable to eat or drink, abandoned and frightened on a busy road is heartbreaking," Gross said.