A Lightning Strike Killed A Woman Who Was Inside A Tent At A Music Festival

Two other women were hurt and a dog died in the lightning strike at the T-Bois Blues Festival.

A 28-year-old woman from New Orleans died on Saturday after lightning struck a tent she was in during a music festival.

Deputies got a call around 10:00 p.m. on Friday that three people had been hurt in a lightning strike.

When they arrived, they found Stavis was unresponsive. Her two companions, both women, were suffering from electric shock injuries.

The department didn't identify the two other women, but said one was 30 and one was 24.

The Labrador was also killed in the strike, according to authorities.